Dubuque Community School District officials today released their proposed school calendars for the next two school years, and the public is invited to submit feedback.

The draft calendars for the 2023-2024 and 2024-2025 school years, which were shared at a meeting of the school board's educational programs and policy committee today, closely mirror the calendar the district has followed for the past several years.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.