Dubuque Community School District officials today released their proposed school calendars for the next two school years, and the public is invited to submit feedback.
The draft calendars for the 2023-2024 and 2024-2025 school years, which were shared at a meeting of the school board's educational programs and policy committee today, closely mirror the calendar the district has followed for the past several years.
"We’re keeping it consistent,” said School Board Member Tami Ryan. “We’re just doing what we’ve been doing for the past five years … with some tweaks as needed.”
Both calendars feature a first day of school on Aug. 23, which is the same starting date the district has used for the past two school years. State law stipulates that Iowa districts can start classes no sooner than that date.
Students would have three days off at Thanksgiving, about 1.5 weeks off around the winter holidays and a weeklong spring break in March. Parent-teacher conferences would be held in late October and February.
The last scheduled day of classes would be May 29 in the 2023-2024 school year and June 3 in the 2024-2025 school year. However, officials have built in five make-up days at the end of the draft calendar each year in case of school cancellations due to inclement weather or other adverse circumstances.
Superintendent Amy Hawkins said the proposed final day of the 2024-2025 school year is later because in 2024, Aug. 23 falls on a Friday. Since the district cannot start classes before that date, the school year is "pushed forward" based on how the days of the week align throughout the year.
"We like to have our end of school year, plus snow days, end that first week in June," she said. "However, with this calendar, we could possibly push into the second week in June, which isn’t ideal."
The calendars also propose high school graduation dates of May 25, 2024, which falls before Memorial Day, and May 31, 2025, which falls after that holiday. Hawkins said the district's graduation date has come both before and after Memorial Day in the past, depending on the year.
One change to the calendar will not affect students but will address a concern raised by district staff.
For the past two years, the district has held two professional learning days for staff following the conclusion of the school year.
"The feedback that we got from staff last year was that really was not ideal for them," Hawkins said.
In response to staff suggestions, both draft calendars include only one professional learning day at the end of the school year, moving the second to the day after Martin Luther King Jr. Day in January, which is a federal holiday.
"That sure seems like a much better place for the professional learning day than the end of the school year," said School Board Member Nancy Bradley.
