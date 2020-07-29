The parent company of Dubuque’s Diamond Jo Casino reported substantial financial losses for a period that included the shutdown of all of its properties.
Boyd Gaming on Tuesday reported a net loss of $108.5 million for the quarter ending June 30, according to a press release. The company had a net income of $48.5 million for the same period in 2019.
The company reported revenues of $209.9 million for the quarter, compared to $846.1 million in the same period in 2019.
The company’s Midwest & South segment reported $156.5 million in revenues for the quarter, compared to $560.7 million in the same quarter last year.
However, officials said they have seen positive operating trends since reopening.
All 29 of Boyd Gaming’s properties were closed from March 18 through May 19 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Operations at 26 of those locations have since resumed. Diamond Jo Casino in Dubuque reopened June 1.
In the release, President and CEO Keith Smith said properties are off to an “excellent start” since reopening.
“These positive operating trends are continuing into July, giving us confidence that we can sustain increased efficiencies in our operating model,” he said.