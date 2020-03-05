DES MOINES — The Republican majority in both houses of the Iowa Legislature on Wednesday agreed on a 2.3% increase to public education funding, which equates to a boost of more than $85 million statewide.
That came in beneath the 2.5% state supplemental aid increase requested by Republican Gov. Kim Reynolds and House Republicans. However, it is higher than the 2.1% originally proposed by Senate Republicans.
State supplemental aid is the per-pupil funding provided to each public school district.
Those funds are in addition to the additional $7.7 million already approved for the rural transportation fund and $5.8 million for the per-pupil equity program. That means the majority is touting a $99 million education spending increase for the fiscal year beginning July 1.
“This 2.3% is something we’re going to be able to ensure,” said Iowa Sen. Carrie Koelker, R-Dyersville, prior to Wednesday’s vote. “They are secure and sustainable. This is a promise we’re not going to go back on.”
Koelker serves on the bipartisan, bicameral Education Appropriations Subcommittee, but she said the negotiations took place between House and Senate majority leadership and each chambers’ education committees.
During debate Wednesday, Iowa Sen. Michael Breitbach, R-Strawberry Point, said Iowans should be happy with the nearly $100 million increase.
“We have a limited number of new dollars,” he told the body. “For me, that’s $230 million. And we’re giving $100 million to public ed. To me, that’s a pretty good shot in the arm.”
But Iowa Sen. Pam Jochum, D-Dubuque, disagreed.
“Two-point-three percent is better than the 2.1% passed by the Senate Republicans, but still less than the governor and House Republicans originally proposed,” she said in an email to the Telegraph Herald. “These students require additional teachers, textbooks, computers and supports. There has been seven years of enrollment gains statewide.”
The funding measure passed the Senate on a 31-17 vote Wednesday, with two senators excused. The House still must vote on the proposal.
Democrats had proposed a 3% increase, which they say would have added $133 million in supplemental state aid.
Area school district superintendents voiced disappointment in the 2.3% increase.
“The governor said 2.5 (percent). The House said 2.5,” said Rick Colpitts, superintendent of the Western Dubuque Community School District. “We weren’t happy with that necessarily, but we were prepared to settle for that.”
Dubuque Community School District Superintendent Stan Rheingans also said he was disappointed by the lower number.
“Two-point-three percent keeps the train running, covers our ... costs, mostly,” he said. “It for the most part keeps us whole. What it doesn’t provide for is mental health, serving our homeless kids — there are a lot of new things being requested from public education without funding. We can maintain the status quo for a long time with this level of funding, but we cannot add any new programming unless we get rid of existing programming.”
Iowa Rep. Lindsay James, D-Dubuque — who serves on the House Education Committee — characterized the negotiations between House and Senate Republicans as a “race to the bottom”
“The Republican governor put out a 2.5% number,” she said. “We shouldn’t make a concession when it comes to our children. It’s distressing that Senate Republicans insisted on decreasing even that number. It’s distressing that House Republicans would take a concession.”
Koelker said she is not one to dwell on percentages and that folks should look at the number of dollars.
“This is a new $99 million,” she said. “Last year was a new $90 million. Inflation over the last 10 years averaged around 19%. In the last 10 years, we have increased funding by 34%.”
Colpitts argued with that depiction, explaining that schools’ funding has not been increased by 34%.
“It sounds right in one respect,” he said. “But some of the money they have put from the state level in education they took away from property tax. The property taxpayers got a break. But we didn’t get any more money. The state just appropriated more money for education.”
A lot of discussion from Republicans on the Senate floor centered around a reversal of state funding increases to education in and just after 2010 amidst a national financial crisis as reason to not promise increases that are too high.
Colpitts did say he was thrilled with the $7.7 million increase to the rural transportation program, from which WD benefits greatly as the largest geographical district in Iowa.