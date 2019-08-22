The James B. and Melita A. McDonough Foundation recently awarded a $16,000 grant to the Foundation for Dubuque Public Schools.
The funds will support three programs in the Dubuque Community School District, according to a press release.
A portion of the funds will be used to purchase a subscription to Art Ed Pro through The Art of Education, an online learning resource for art teachers. The program will provide resources to 13 elementary teachers, four middle school teachers, six high school teachers and the district’s visual arts coordinator.
Funds will also be used to purchase four keyboards and benches for the music program at Hempstead High School.
Remaining funds will be used to purchase books for first- and fifth-grade students associated with performances they will be attending at University of Dubuque’s Heritage Center.