A Dubuque man recently was sentenced to probation for repeatedly dealing crack near city parks in 2019.
Donzell L. Grant, 30, was sentenced in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County to five years of probation after pleading guilty to three counts of distribution of crack within 1,000 feet of a protected location as a second-time offender.
All of the charges stem from early 2019 when Grant sold crack to police informants.
Court documents state that an undercover purchase of 1.02 grams of crack occurred on Jan. 15, 2019, within 1,000 feet of Jefferson Park; a purchase of 0.6 grams occurred on Feb. 13, 2019, within 1,000 feet of Jefferson and Hilltop parks; and a purchase of 0.44 grams occurred on Feb. 15, 2019, within 1,000 feet of Jefferson and Avon parks.
In the last incident, Grant met the person he sold drugs to near the state correctional facility at 1494 Elm St. because Grant had just gotten done meeting with his probation officer, according to court documents.