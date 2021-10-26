Two new Dubuque Community Schools staffers will aim to connect high school students with potential future careers.
Superintendent Stan Rheingans told school board members on Monday that the district recently hired two VERTEX coaches to help students learn about possible career paths and to give them more career experiences.
“This is connecting students to life post-graduation,” Rheingans said. “What are their goals? What are their passions? What are they interested in, and how do we give them opportunities while they’re with us to experience that?”
Rheingans shared information about career-focused efforts during a board strategic plan update session, at which he outlined the work being done on 19 priority initiatives for the 2021-2022 school year. Board Member Lisa Wittman was not present at the meeting.
The new VERTEX coaches were hired this fall to support staff members in their college- and career-readiness efforts, Rheingans said. One staffer has been placed at each high school.
The new hires’ job duties include helping students find their interests and connecting them with different career options and experiences, along with talking to businesses about how they can connect with schools and helping determine what kinds of programming the district can offer.
“They’re kind of a guidance counselor; they’re kind of a school-to-work coordinator; they’re kind of out in the community,” Rheingans said following the meeting. “It’s a unique skillset of working with kids and matching them up with opportunities to get off campus and experience the world of work that they’re interested in.”
He noted that the new staff members fit in with the district’s strategic plan goal of ensuring that all graduates have a college or career experience.
Other career-focused initiatives underway in the district include a professional learning course to help expose teachers to careers available locally and a new education pathway in partnership with Clarke University and Northeast Iowa Community College for students interested in teaching. District leaders also are working to systematize their process for creating and sustaining partnerships with businesses.
School Board President Tami Ryan said following the meeting that she thinks having the VERTEX coaches at the high schools is a great step to help students connect with different career options.
Board Member Kate Parks noted after the meeting that district leaders have been committed to helping students see the different paths that they can take after high school.
“That really does open up opportunities, and I think that really stands out to me,” she said.