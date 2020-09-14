Authorities say a woman struck a man with her vehicle during a disturbance, breaking his leg in Dubuque.
Larissa K. Greer, 22, of 419 Rhomberg Ave., was arrested at 6:43 p.m. Sunday at her residence on charges of willful injury, domestic assault with injury and driving while barred
Court documents state that police responded at approximately 3:05 p.m. Sunday to a man calling for help in the area of Rhomberg Avenue and Kniest Street.
Police located Bryant N. Terrell, 36, no address listed, who was limping, with his right leg bearing the majority of his weight. Terrell was transported to MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center for treatment of a left fibula fracture.
Police reviewed traffic camera footage and showed that Greer and Terrell were in a vehicle traveling south at around 2:50 p.m. in the 2000 block of Elm Street, when Terrell exited the vehicle and Greer drove it toward him. Terrell kicked the vehicle and the disturbance moved to a gas station parking lot at 405 Rhomberg Ave., where Greer again drove toward Terrell, “striking him with the hood and pushing him briefly on the hood of the vehicle, before parking,” documents state.