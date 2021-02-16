A performance by an American classic rock staple has been rescheduled to coincide with Dubuque’s Independence Day celebrations.
Styx will perform at 6 p.m. Saturday, July 3, at Five Flags Center, according to a press release.
The release states that the show will begin earlier than usual to give audience members an opportunity to travel to view Dubuque’s annual fireworks display later that evening.
The show was originally set for July 9, 2020, then postponed until March 14.
Tickets range from $33 to $123 and are available beginning at 10 a.m. Friday, Feb. 19.
Due to changes in how the concert will be staged, previously purchased tickets will be refunded, according to the release. People who had purchased tickets to the previously scheduled concert dates will receive the first opportunity to purchase seats with the new seating arrangement.
Details have been emailed to those ticket purchasers.
Visit fiveflagscenter.com or call 563-589-4258 for more information.