Members of the Dubuque Racing Association today voted to delay the organization’s annual grant awards, underscoring the severe financial impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The DRA is the nonprofit license-holder for both Dubuque casinos and its board annually distributes crucial funding to area nonprofits. In May 2019, for instance, it awarded $1.1 million to 121 local nonprofits and set aside additional $300,000 that would support a new “special projects grant” funding stream.
However, both Q Casino and Hotel and Diamond Jo Casino have been closed since mid-March. And the absence of revenue has complicated efforts to support local charities.
“It is a tough decision and one we’ll come back to in the months ahead,” board Chairman Gary Dolphin said during the DRA's monthly meeting. “This gives us a little breathing room and a chance to look at the financial situation.”
Emily McCready was among the board members who pushed for a delay in grant announcements. She noted that nonprofits submitted funding requests – which are tied to specific goals or projects – before the realities of COVID-19 hit home.
“The perspective (of nonprofits) is shifting,” she said. “The use of funds they submitted before would not reflect how they would use them now.”
Updated revenue figures highlight the financial damage caused by COVID-19.
Diamond Jo reported $2.97 million in gaming revenue in March, down from $6.95 million in March 2019. Q Casino reported $2.23 million in gaming revenue last month, down from $5 million during the same month last year.
Such losses were due in large part to mandated closures over the month's final two weeks. Q Casino closed on March 16 and Diamond Jo followed suit the very next day.
The ongoing closures are continuing to hit the casinos hard this month and will lead to further revenue losses. In April 2019, Diamond Jo reported more than $6 million in gaming revenue and Q Casino had more than $4.3 million.
Even the most optimistic scenarios don’t include casinos reopening before month’s end.
“Some dates (for reopening) have been thrown out like May 1 and June 1, but it is really anybody’s guess,” said Q Casino and Hotel CEO Jesus Aviles. “We don’t have a time frame at this point.”
The vast majority of Q Casino's staff, which once stood at about 350 employees, have been furloughed. The casino now is operating with a skeleton crew of security, maintenance and accounting employees.
General Manager Brian Rakestraw said officials are making sure they are ready to reopen once it is allowed. Even then, however, it will be a far from business as usual.
“When we do open, there will be restrictions and we won’t be operating at full capacity,” he said. “We don’t expect that we’ll reopen and people will suddenly come running through the door.”
Officials from Diamond Jo did not respond to a request seeking comment for this story.