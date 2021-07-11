A Dubuque church will host another free food distribution in partnership with St. Stephen’s Food Bank.
Holy Trinity Lutheran Church will be hosting the distribution from 9 to 11 a.m., or while supplies last, on Saturday, July 17, at the church, 1755 Delhi St., according to an online announcement.
Organizers ask that participants stay within their vehicles as food is brought to them.
Holy Trinity Lutheran Church also has a miniature food pantry mounted on a post outside of the church and a food cabinet inside the church entryway. Both will be accessible all day.