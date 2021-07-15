HAZEL GREEN, Wis. — A new day care center is expected to open next month in the Southwestern Wisconsin Community School District’s elementary school building.
District Superintendent John Costello said a day care center has been discussed for a couple of years, but it’s set to become a reality this year. Remodeling of the space for the center is set to be complete by the end of August, and the center is currently slated to open in time for the 2021-22 school year.
“We lose some kids to open enrollment every year due to a lack of day care,” Costello said. “... There’s a big need for day care in our community.”
He said parents who work in cities such as Dubuque and Platteville sometimes have their child placed in another school district that’s both closer to their job and has more day care options available.
Rachael Ramaker recently was hired as the school’s day care director. She said she and a few others currently provide day care services out of their homes in Hazel Green, but no one in town has space for more children. The next-closest Wisconsin communities with day care services are Dickeyville and Cuba City, she said.
“I have parents calling weekly, if not twice a week, looking for care,” Ramaker said. “The need is there. We’re not going to have any problem getting families.”
Ramaker said the new day care is expected to be able to serve 45 to 50 children and can accommodate children as young as 6 weeks old. The center will operate year-round.
Costello added that the district offers a four-day, 4-year-old kindergarten program, and those students will be able to attend the day care on Fridays. They will be able to ride the bus to the center as if it were a regular school day, he said.
Ramaker said some of the 4K lessons might be incorporated into the day care schedule on Fridays when those students are at the center. Day care attendees also likely will go on field trips throughout the school year.
Applications for a lead teacher and assistant teacher positions are being sought.
The center will consist of four rooms, including spaces that were previously a music room and locker rooms, and will have a separate entrance. Costello said the area was being used as storage during the COVID-19 pandemic but remodeling began in June.
“We’re very excited to offer this to our community and our kids, and we’re excited for our kids to start even younger,” Costello said.