KIELER, Wis. — John Kivikoski strolled down the side of a paved road in rural Wisconsin, his ears tuned to the sounds around him.
He listened to the gravel crunching underneath his boots and the leaves rustling overhead thanks to a gentle breeze. He heard the banter of early morning walkers and the casting of fishing lines into O’Leary’s Lake.
And, far off in the distance, he heard a frenetic whistling of rapidly cascading pitches. The melody repeated, and then again.
Kivikoski recognized the song.
“There’s a warbling vireo out there,” he said. “You can’t see it, but it’s out there.”
For Kivikoski, birding is more than just a leisurely stroll through the park with a pair of binoculars dangling around the neck. It’s an encyclopedic knowledge of different species, their color patterns based on gender, their songs and the areas of the country in which they are native.
A little farther down the road, he scanned the distant view of the Mississippi River, taking note of the ducks and swallows and pelicans.
Taking out his phone, he logged the birds into an online database shared among birders throughout the country. It was his 906th consecutive day of putting birds into the database.
“It’s good because it helps all of us get a better idea of what is happening with the birds,” he said.
Kivikoski isn’t alone in his passion for birding. The U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service estimated that more than 45 million people watched birds as a hobby in 2016.
That passion is benefiting bird populations throughout the country through conservation and tracking efforts, but it also has caused harm at times to birds through overexposure to humans.
For many birders, the question is how they can continue their hobby while being a positive force for the animals they love to watch.
A passionate fan base
Birding as a recreational activity can be traced back to at least the 1700s. The hobby typically involves people heading out into nature to spot, either visually or auditory, a bird species. Some are content with simply seeing the birds, but recently, photographing the species as a measure of recording them has grown in popularity.
“Bird photography has really blossomed in the past 10 years,” said Dennis Thompson, president of Iowa Ornithologists Union. “I was talking to a photographer that said he used to be able to go out to a spot on a morning to photograph eagles and be completely alone for hours. Now, the parking lots are full, and everyone is out there taking pictures.”
Bradford Kasberg, wetland restoration manager for the Audubon Society’s Great Lakes Region, said the COVID-19 pandemic has dramatically increased the interest in birding as well, though interest had been trending up prior to the health crisis as well.
“It’s a great way to connect with nature that anybody can do,” he said.
While many engage with birding as a relaxing pastime, the hobby’s most passionate fans see it as something more.
“It’s like the ultimate treasure hunt because the thing you are hunting is always on the move,” said Tony Moline, a birder from Dubuque. “There’s no greater thrill than when you find a bird someplace that very few people have seen.”
Moline has been an active birder for the past eight years. His home is surrounded by flowers and various plant life and hidden among them is a small army of bird feeders and birdhouses.
During the spring, birding is nearly a daily ritual for Moline, and he doesn’t slow down much during the other seasons. For Moline, there is very little in the world as exciting as finding a rare bird in Iowa.
The more passionate members of the birding community take particular pride in spotting what is considered a rare bird.
There are 280 native bird species in Dubuque County and close to 400 for the state of Iowa, but it is the spotting of the non-native birds that is considered a truly great find.
On the West Coast, a varied thrush, with its orange chest and black stripes, is a fairly common sight, but in Iowa, it is the type of bird that avid bird watchers will drive hours to see.
“I found a bird at Linwood Cemetery that was pretty rare in this area and posted it online,” Moline said. “People came from hours away to see it. I saw people from Rockford and Iowa City and even farther than that.”
Moline is one of those birders that has traveled great distances for the chance to spot a rare bird. In some circumstances, his entire day plans are changed just from hearing of a bird sighting on the other side of the state.
“I was just south of Belle-vue when I got a message from a birder friend that there was a parasitic jaeger that was spotted in the Saylorville Reservoir in Des Moines,” Moline said. “That is typically an ocean bird, so I made the decision I was going to drive down right then to see it. On the way down, I saw on the side of the road a swallow-tailed kite, which is typically a Florida bird. That’s just one of those rush experiences where you can’t believe you are seeing something like that.”
For certain bird species, spotting them in the Midwest is an incredibly rare occurrence — a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity in certain cases. By the time Moline has driven to certain locations to see a rare bird, it might have already moved on, but it is the chance of getting just a glimpse of the species that keeps him coming back.
“I drove to Des Moines in May to see a sage thrasher, which hadn’t shown up in Iowa in 30 years,” Moline said. “A lot of these birds are one-day wonders. They will never show up again.”
That desire to spot as many rare birds as possible extends to a competitive level as well. Throughout the year, birders face off in local, state and even countrywide competitions to spot as many bird species as possible in a given amount of time.
While these competitions are mostly informal, and in many cases rely on an honor system among birders, the competitiveness of participants is strong.
The most prominent of these competitions is the Big Year, in which birders count how many bird species they spot in one year.
The American Birding Association holds that the best Big Year performance occurred in 2019, when John Weigel counted 840 species.
Moline has competed in Iowa’s Big Year numerous times. Last year, he finished second. This year, he was first as of July 22 with 278 species sighted.
“Most of the serious birders try to compete in their local state’s Big Year,” Moline said. “It’s easy to get wrapped up in the competitiveness of it.”
While not every birder engages with the hobby competitively, many travel great distances to complete their lifetime bird lists.
Kivikoski has taken many trips outside the country to bird watch in tropical climates. For him, they are vacations well worth taking.
“I’ve gone to Belize, Costa Rica, Guatemala and Mexico for birding,” he said. “My next big trip is probably going to be Colombia because that’s an amazing place for birds.”
Thompson has taken several trips to South America because of birding, including Ecuador and Peru. He also has traveled to Asian countries as well, such as Cambodia.
“For me, it’s an opportunity to go places that I have never been before,” he said. “I like that it motivates me to go out and see the world.”
Despite the intensity with which many people engage with birding, it is largely agreed that the hobby remains inviting to newcomers.
“No one will judge you for posting a picture of a robin online or anything,” Thompson said. “The community of birding is supportive and wants to share with people the birds that they are finding.”
Hobby turns to action
That passion and fervor for birding have created unique competitions and strong communities among people, and it has benefited bird populations as well.
“Conservation is really the origins of birding in the first place,” Kasberg said. “Birding has spurred a lot of people to try to protect the habitat that birds need.”
Many birders donate to organizations that lobby for legislation to promote bird habitat. The National Audubon Society has a history of lobbying to ban pesticides considered harmful for birds, along with establishing protections for threatened bird species.
Locally, birding has resulted in numerous acres being set aside as bird sanctuaries.
Galena, Ill., resident Barbara Bernard has had an interest in birds her entire life. She began getting actively involved in the Jo Daviess County birding community seven years ago and was a central figure in the creation of the Valley of Eden Bird Sanctuary, located near Elizabeth.
The 409-acre sanctuary was opened in 2018 by Jo Daviess Conservation Foundation. The land was donated in 2017 by Stockton, Ill., native Nancy Hamill Winter. With the help of the foundation and a group of local birding enthusiasts, the land was shaped into prairie landscape that benefits local bird populations, particularly the bobolink, which has had continually declining populations due to habitat loss.
In January, Valley of Eden was designated an Important Bird Area by Birdlife International.
Along with promoting the sanctuary, Bernard tracks the bird population of Valley of Eden every year.
“I would go out there regularly and would compile a master bird list,” she said. “We know that 130 species have been at the sanctuary.”
Along with helping tend to Valley of Eden, Bernard also manages 70 acres of her own bird sanctuary in Galena.
She said it is important for birding to generate such strong interest in preserving habitat, particularly when bird populations have seen sharp declines.
A study published in 2019 in the academic journal Science states that in the last 50 years, North American bird populations have declined by 3 billion, a 25% drop.
Bernard said increasing interest in birding will be essential to expanding concern for bird populations. That is why birding classes are regularly held at Valley of Eden Bird Sanctuary.
“Everyone can do something to help the local bird populations,” she said. “If people can get interested in birding, they are going to want to see them preserved.”
The harmful side of birding
While birding has been central to increasing efforts to preserve bird populations, concerns have been raised over the harm that it can cause as well.
“There are a lot of situations where these birds get loved to death,” Kivikoski said. “These birds don’t want to be watched and photographed all the time. They want to breed and move on, and constantly being pestered by people can disrupt that.”
The National Audubon Society has also warned of the possible dangers birds can be put into inadvertently by bird watchers, including citing a report by Massachusetts Audubon Society that discovered foxes trailed photographers searching for bird nests, only to raid the nests later.
Kivikoski said the primary harm that birders can cause is in encroaching on bird habitats and agitating birds attempting to nest, particularly rare or endangered species.
He recalled an incident in which he discovered a pair of barn owls that had nested on his farm in Iowa County, Wis.
It was a rare find, and he was tempted to share the location of the owls online, but he ultimately chose not to.
“It was like the only barn owl sighting in Wisconsin in two years, and I couldn’t tell anyone because we want them to breed,” Kivikoski said. “If I would have posted it online, people would have come from all over to see them, and it would have probably scared them and they would have left.”
Bernard said her classes always emphasize the importance of keeping a good distance from birds in order to avoid unintentionally displacing them.
“People can get too close and stress the birds,” she said. “At the sanctuary, we want them to breed, so it’s important that aspect is respected.”
Kivikoski said social media has increased the exposure that rare birds receive when sighted. In some cases, people who are not birders have posted pictures of rare birds outside their homes, only to be greeted by swaths of birders arriving. These sorts of stories are common among birders, Kivikoski said, but they also highlight that birding can be taken too far.
“A lady in La Crosse a couple of years ago posted a picture of a Lewis’s woodpecker outside her house, and in the first week, she was pretty cool with all the people showing up to see it,” Kivikoski said. “By the second week, she was like, enough of this, it’s getting annoying. That is the kind of stuff that happens with a lot of birds.”
Ultimately, a passion for birds
On a sunny Tuesday afternoon, Tony Moline sat in his backyard, surrounded by the chirping of birds taking advantage of the numerous feeders laid out on his property.
The Dubuque resident grew up with a passion for the outdoors and has given countless hours of his life to finding birds, but he is also aware of the impact his hobby has. Along with donating to promote the development of bird habitat, Moline said he is working on adapting his birding habits to be less harmful to the birds.
“I care a lot about birds, but I’m also aware that using all that gas to drive three hours to see a bird isn’t great for birds,” he said. “That’s why I try to stay as local as I can. If not, I’ll try to bundle my bird sightings for single trips just to be a little better about things.”
Moline and many other birders like him are actively working to find the balance of indulging in a passion for birds, while still being conscious of their impact on nature.
After all, without the birds, there is no birding.
“I don’t know a single birder that isn’t environmentally conscious in some way,” Moline said. “You don’t pour so much of your time into this kind of hobby and don’t care about the environment.”