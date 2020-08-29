A Dubuque man that police said was involved in “multiple recent shootings” was arrested again Thursday on a weapons charge.
Javarise J. Jackson, 24, of 1202 White St., No. 3, was arrested at Dubuque Law Enforcement Center on a warrant charging control of a firearm by a domestic abuse offender.
Court documents state that on Wednesday, Dubuque police executed a search warrant at 2284½ Jackson St. as part of a narcotics investigation. Jackson’s girlfriend, Kaitlyn M. Heiderscheit, 22, lives at the residence, and Jackson regularly stays there.
Police reported locating a box of .40-caliber ammunition in a dresser drawer of a child’s bedroom.
Documents state that Jackson said the ammunition was his and that he found it in an alley before hiding it in his child’s dresser.
The court documents reference “Jackson’s involvement in multiple recent shootings.”
Jackson and Deonte J.D. Massey-Beavers, 24, of 444 Angella St., are accused of a drive-by shooting of Denzel M. Hayes, 26, of 2054 Jackson St., No. 1 in the 400 block of West Locust Street on July 22.
Documents state that Hayes apparently was shot in retaliation for a shooting June 12 that wounded Marcus L. Massey-Phillips, 26, the brother of Massey-Beavers. That shooting occurred at a party hosted by LaSean M. Brown, 29, of 2054 Jackson St., No. 1, who is Hayes’ brother.
In connection with the July 22 shooting, Jackson faces charges of intimidation with a dangerous weapon, going armed with intent, reckless use of a firearm causing bodily injury and carrying a concealed dangerous weapon.