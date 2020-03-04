EAST DUBUQUE, Ill. — City-owned property previously set aside for a new East Dubuque fire station has been sold as officials turn their sights to a new location.
City Council members this week voted, 5-0, to sell four lots located on Sinsinawa Avenue that previously were selected as the site for the construction of a new headquarters for the East Dubuque Fire Department.
City Manager Loras Herrig said officials have picked a different site for the fire station, so those lots no longer were needed.
“We’ve had those lots for 13 years and haven’t done anything with them,” Herrig said. “It really makes sense to sell them if we aren’t going to use them.”
The new site is located at the intersection of Sinsinawa Avenue and First Street, next to The Other Side. The property currently is owned by Safety Equipment Leasing Co., commonly referred to as Selco.
City officials will buy the new lot for $125,000. The other lots will be sold by the city for $25,000 each, for a total of $100,000.
Herrig said the property was offered to the city by Selco’s owner, Clark Wolff. The property is currently used by the company for storage.
Herrig stressed that an official offer for the property has not yet been presented y to Wolff, but a preliminary agreement was reached on the price of the lot.
Wolff said he reached out to the city because he believes the site would be better suited for a building.
“I know they are trying to revitalize the downtown right now,” Wolff said. “Something would be better there besides a construction storage yard.”
The site is 18,000 square feet, about 8,000 square feet larger than the previous site. Herrig said preliminary designs for the new fire station indicated that the old site would have been too small. The new site will have plenty of space to accommodate the structure, he said.
“We were worried that we were going to need to buy an adjacent lot, but that’s obviously not an issue anymore,” Herrig said. “This really fits our needs much better.”
East Dubuque Fire Chief Joe Heim said the new site will be more convenient for the fire department, providing more space to maneuver department apparatus.
“We’ll generally have better access in and out,” Heim said. “It should be the better option.”
Herrig said council members have chosen to pursue funding through a U.S. Department of Agriculture rural development loan program. Herrig said city officials also would like to apply for funds for a new police station, though few details about that project have been established.
Herrig said the plan is to secure funding for the new fire station by the end of the year and to begin construction in 2021.
City officials also are moving forward with plans to install security cameras downtown. Herrig said the city intends to use the cameras for security purposes and evidence collection.
Officials have not yet determined how many cameras will be installed, nor where all will be placed.