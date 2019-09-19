DYERSVILLE, Iowa — Ashley Hall dipped her straw into the bowl of candy corn and breathed in, hoping to use the suction to latch onto one of the pieces.
When she finally had one, Hall had 10 feet of gym floor to hop across on one foot before she could deposit the candy into another bowl.
She hopped about three times before the piece fell off the straw.
The unusual contest was one of several at this year’s Battle of the Businesses in Dyersville.
“It’s friendly competition,” Hall said. “We do it because it’s a good time.”
On Wednesday, 10 Dyersville businesses competed in the seventh annual event at Total Fitness Rec Center.
Hosted by Dyersville Area Chamber of Commerce, the event gives employees of a business a chance to bond through friendly competition against other teams.
On Wednesday night, teams from a variety of industries descended to the competition stage to try their hand at stacking plastic cups on an exercise ball.
Some came wearing their uniforms from work. Others came sporting costumes, such as those from Dyersville Family Dental, who came dressed as tooth fairies.
“It’s just a fun event that we put on for our local businesses,” said Janet Steinbach, assistant director of the chamber and organizer of the event. “It challenges them, and they all seem to have a pretty good time.”
Throughout the night, each team tried designated challenges, strewn throughout the gymnasium. Each challenge is scored, and the team with the most points at the end receives the coveted winner’s trophy — a pedestal with two silver shoes topping it — which the business keeps until next year’s battle.
The team with the fewest points gets a trophy in the form of a toilet bowl, which it also keeps for a year.
This was the fifth year that the employees of JEDA Polymers LLC competed in the event. They remember the shame of taking home the toilet bowl a few years ago, and they were determined to not let it happen again.
“We’re going for the big one this year,” said Ronda Haskell. “I think we’re going to surprise people.”
Teams also were judged on their spirit.
Penny Offerman, who works at Bard Materials and is a member of the chamber’s board, served as this year’s spirit judge.
She sees the event as a perfect opportunity to build camaraderie among employees.
“They are working together in a nonwork setting,” Offerman said. “That’s a good thing for these businesses to do.”
For many of the participants, the event served up lots of fun by offering opportunities to do things like swing a banana attached to a string like a crane as they try to knock oranges into a hula hoop.
“It’s our best bonding time as a company,” Haskell said. “It’s just so much fun.”
In the end, the team from FarmTek won first place, while Spireon took the toilet trophy.