Doug Edel
MONTICELLO, Iowa -- A local nonprofit organization is changing leadership.
Sherri Hunt is retiring as executive director of Jones County Community Foundation after five years. She will be succeeded by Doug Edel, a founding board member with the foundation.
The foundation has been an affiliate of Community Foundation of Greater Dubuque since 2013. The Jones County foundation has assets of $2.8 million.
