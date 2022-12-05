The Dubuque County Compensation Board has recommended salary increases for elected officials and deputies for next fiscal year that closely mirror recent inflation rates.

During its annual meeting Monday, the board recommended a 7% increase for the county attorney, auditor, supervisors and treasurer and an 8% increase for the county recorder and sheriff. The board is made up of representatives appointed by county elected officials in each office.

