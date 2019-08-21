News in your town

Video of golden-voiced Darlington police chief becomes local viral sensation

Former Cassville company executive accused of embezzling $1 million pleads guilty

State proposes 43% spike in assessed values of more than 200 Dubuque County properties

Republican from Cascade announces intention to run against McKean

Woman hurt in 2-vehicle wreck in Belmont

Authorities: Dubuque woman strikes ex-boyfriend with vehicle in store parking lot

New turn lane at busy Dubuque intersection nears completion

1 injured when 2 trucks slide off U.S. 20 near Galena

Prairie du Chien woman appointed to Governor's Task Force on Caregiving

Recession obsession: Local experts say fears rise as talk of economic downturn heats up

Former Dubuque rectory finds new purpose as child care center

Authorities: Man suffers head injury in fall from truck south of Dubuque

Pets in Dubuque parks decision still months away

Officials at Dubuque casino consider hotel expansion

Police: Employee suspected of taking more than $11,000 from Dubuque restaurant

Prairie du Chien officials considering opening streets to ATVs, UTVs

Delaware County man pleads guilty 3 years after fatal homemade cannon explosion

Mysterious sinkhole causes prolonged lane closure on busy Dubuque street

What's happening

Dubuque detours

Area native selected new commander for Iowa National Guard

Authorities: Man suffers head injury in fall from truck south of Dubuque

Republican from Cascade announces intention to run against McKean

1 injured when 2 trucks slide off U.S. 20 near Galena

Jackson County supervisors decline option on proposed jail property

Delaware County man pleads guilty 3 years after fatal homemade cannon explosion

Area native selected new commander for Iowa National Guard

Wisconsin commission issues preliminary approval of controversial transmission line

Prairie du Chien officials considering opening streets to ATVs, UTVs

Prairie du Chien woman appointed to Governor's Task Force on Caregiving

Business owner, Dubuque County engineer agree on improving road's safety, differ on approach

Bellevue restaurant to close Sept. 2

Dubuque council rejects Chaplain Schmitt bids, OKs parking-permit district change, receives greenhouse gas update

Well-known singer Tony Orlando to return to Dubuque

Loras lands $330,000 grant to expand cancer research program

Village of Cassville issues boil advisory after E. coli found

Tractor ride to benefit New Vienna/Luxemburg Fire Department on Aug. 25

New 'green' program aims to highlight environmentally friendly restaurants in Galena

East Dubuque marina to host dance marathon fundraiser

Platteville Regional Chamber director to retire in February

Ceremony set for restored Clayton County Courthouse clock tower

Ceremony to honor man 'influential in growing' UW-P's Pioneer Farm