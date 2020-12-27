A man recently was sentenced to probation for trying to stab one man and hitting another one with a steel handle in two separate incidents in Dubuque.
Nathan D. Ellis, 34, no permanent address, pleaded guilty in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County to charges of willful injury and assault while displaying a dangerous weapon. He was sentenced to at least five years of probation.
As part of a plea deal, dismissed were charges of first-degree harassment, interference with official acts and two counts of fifth-degree criminal mischief.
In the first incident, Ellis got into an argument with Buddy A. Brandenberg, of Dubuque, at Brandenberg’s residence on June 3. Ellis threatened to kill Brandenberg and tried to stab him with a knife, according to documents.
Brandenberg fled to a nearby vehicle, and Ellis stabbed it, causing the tire to go flat. Ellis then threw a knife at the vehicle as it backed away.
In the second incident, Jay M. Martin told police that he was putting items that he had stored temporarily at the Dubuque residence of Allen E. Brandenburg into his vehicle on Aug. 24 when Ellis told him that he was trespassing and ordered him to leave.
“Ellis then picked up the steel handle of an airjack and struck Martin on top of the head with it, causing a deep laceration and bleeding,” documents state.
Martin required five stitches for the wound.