Recent sentences and deferred judgments issued in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County. The date listed is the date of the offense.
- Morgan M. Quick, 20; assault; one-year deferred judgment and one year probation.
- Michael P. Radtke, 68; possession of controlled substance, second offense; April 12; 170-day jail sentence, 160 days suspended, $625 suspended fine, two years probation and DNA requirement.
- Darius A. Smith Ross, 30; controlled substance violation; March 8, 2018; five-year suspended prison sentence, $750 suspended fine, five years probation, one year residential facility and DNA requirement.
- William C. Thomas Jr., 37; child endangerment; July 6; 90-day jail sentence, $625 fine and DNA requirement.
- Alissa J. Ties, 20; child endangerment; June 3; two-year suspended prison sentence, $625 suspended fine, two years probation and DNA requirement.
- Shannon L. Towne, 42; domestic assault with display or use of weapon; May 2; 110-day jail sentence, 90 days suspended, $625 fine, two years probation, DNA requirement and batterer program.
- Derek J. Waddell, 32; failure to report contraband in correctional institution; Dec. 28; two-year suspended prison sentence, $625 fine, two years probation and DNA requirement.
- Bryan L. Bahls, 54; possession of controlled substance; June 12, 2018; one-year jail sentence, 345 days suspended, $315 fine and two years probation.
- Abraham Delossantos, 24; sex offender registration violation; June 11; other/miscelleanous.
- Jonathan Luna, 24; three counts of child endangerment; May 19; two-year suspended prison sentence, $625 fine, two years probation and DNA requirement.
- Jonathan Luna, 24; domestic assault causing bodily injury or mental illness; May 19; one-year jail sentence, 351 days suspended, $315 fine, two years probation and batterer program.
- Corenna S. Marshall, 51; domestic assault causing bodily injury or mental illness; June 12; 92-day jail sentence, 90 days suspended, $315 fine, two years probation and batterer program.
- Naomi C. Olin, 23; assault causing bodily injury or mental illness; July 28; 180-day suspended jail sentence, $315 fine and two years probation.
- Lovell L. Williams, 28; second-degree theft; May 29; five-year suspended prison sentence, $750 suspended fine, five years probation and DNA requirement.
- Amy L. Abresch, 32; domestic assault causing bodily injury or mental illness; May 2; one-year jail sentence, 355 days suspended, $315 fine, two years probation and batterer program.
- Rustin S. Avery, 34; first-degree harassment; Jan. 18; one-year jail sentence, 300 days suspended, $625 suspended fine, two years probation and DNA requirement.
- Trenique L. Benton, 19; possession of contraband in correctional institution; Oct. 18; five-year deferred judgment, five years probation and civil penalty.
- Kenny E. Bishop, 47; assault; July 27; 30-day suspended jail sentence and one year probation.
- Selena M. Courtney Puccio, 32; two counts of child endangerment; May 25; 180-day suspended jail sentence, $625 suspended fine, two years probation and DNA requirement.
- Gage J. Davidson, 20; controlled substance violation; five-year deferred judgment, five years probation and civil penalty.
- Dylan E. Fielis, 29; assault causing bodily injury or mental illness; Dec. 28; 270-day jail sentence and $315 fine.
- Matthew B. Flannery, 36; possession of controlled substance, second offense;
- Dec. 21; two-year suspended prison sentence, $625 fine, two years probation, DNA requirement and community service.
- Robert T. Freisinger, 41; assault; May 10; 23-day jail sentence, 16 days suspended and one year probation.
- Andrew J. Gansemer, 36; domestic assault, second offense; June 16, 2018; two-year suspended prison sentence, $625 fine, five years probation, one year residential facility, DNA requirement and batterer program.
- Andrew J. Gansemer, 36; possession of controlled substance, third or subsequent offense; July 16, 2018; five-year suspended prison sentence, $750 fine, five years probation, one year residential facility and DNA requirement.
- Bryan P. Gatling, 41; possession of controlled substance; June 2; one-year jail sentence, 355 days suspended, $315 suspended fine and two years probation.
- Noel S. Geddis, 33; domestic assault; May 19, 2013; two-year deferred judgment, two years probation and civil penalty.
- Thomas C. Grant, 25; domestic assault causing bodily injury or mental illness and child endangerment; May 17; one-year jail sentence, 275 days suspended, $315 fine and two years probation.
- Kevonte K. Hale, 22; first-degree theft; Feb. 10; 10-year prison sentence, $100 suspended fine and DNA requirement.
- Lamont L. Hannon, 20; possession of contraband in correctional institution; Dec. 5; five-year deferred judgment, five years probation, DNA requirement and civil penalty.
- Alando E. Harker, 41; possession of controlled substance, third or subsequent offense; June 4, 2018; five-year prison sentence, $750 suspended fine and DNA requirement.
- Teresa L. Heim, 47; assault; June 9; one-year deferred judgment, one year probation and civil penalty.
- Eric O. Helgerson, 38; assault; May 3; seven-day jail sentence.
- Tyler J. Huseman, 22; assault causing bodily injury or mental illness; June 4; one-year jail sentence, 358 days suspended, $315 fine and one year probation.
- Cory J. Lambert, 24; controlled substance violation; March 29; five-year deferred judgment, five years probation and civil penalty.
- Justin J. Lammer, 44; possession of controlled substance, third or subsequent offense; March 15; five-year suspended prison sentence, $750 suspended fine, five years probation and DNA requirement.
- Daniel L. Marcov, 36; second-degree sexual assault; Jan. 1, 2010; 25-year prison sentence, sex offender registration and DNA requirement.
- Latoya Maxson, 38; child endangerment; March 4; two-year suspended prison sentence, $625 suspended fine, two years probation and DNA requirement.
- Randy L. Murphy, 28; possession of controlled substance, second offense; May 4; two-year suspended prison sentence, $625 suspended fine, two years probation and DNA requirement.
- Cole M. Plumley, 24; assault causing serious injury; Oct. 27; five-year deferred judgment, five years probation and civil penalty.
- Jonathan S. Scott, 31; second-degree harassment; June 9; two-year deferred judgment, two years probation and civil penalty.
- Ricky L. Stephenson Jr., 34; domestic assault; Feb. 2; one-year deferred judgment, one year probation, civil penalty and batterer program.
- Bailey M. Valentine, 19; assault while displaying a dangerous weapon; June 6; two-year prison sentence, $625 fine and DNA requirement.
- Ryan C. Verbeck, 39; domestic assault; May 11; two-day jail sentence, $65 fine and batterer program.
- Dakota D. Kirkpatrick, 18; first-degree harassment; Oct. 31; 29-day jail sentence, $625 fine and DNA requirement.
- Mario Rucker, escape from custody; Oct. 28, 2017; one-year jail sentence and $315 fine.