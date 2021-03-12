A weekend concert in Dubuque is expected to draw more than 2,000 fans, prompting excitement among country music fans and sparking some concerns from public health officials.
Five Flags Center staff are busy preparing for Lee Brice’s rescheduled concert on Saturday, March 13, expecting to sell out the available 2,300 tickets.
This is the first major event in Five Flags Arena since March 2020, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It’s just more than a year ago to the day,” said General Manager HR Cook. “We had ‘Price is Right’ here on March 10 and sold out. Then, nothing.”
The city-owned Five Flags Center was required by Gov. Kim Reynolds’ emergency proclamations to be closed — along with other similar venues — through most of the summer until August. Since then, it has held several smaller events, but none that utilize the full space of the 4,500-seat arena.
“It’s hard, of course,” Cook said. “We’re in the mass-gathering business.”
City of Dubuque Public Health Specialist Mary Rose Corrigan said that, first and foremost, large events still are discouraged at this point in the pandemic.
“It is an individual decision, but the (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) is still recommending to avoid large events and gatherings — especially indoors,” she said. “They want people to consider the level of risk when deciding whether to host or attend an event. But also, consider your personal risk. Do you have one of those underlying conditions that make you susceptible? They have to consider who they live with, what their workplace situation is in terms of missing days.”
The city contracts with management group ASM Global, which operates Five Flags, employs Cook and makes all day-to-day decisions, including whether to hold this upcoming concert, according to city Leisure Services Department Director Marie Ware.
“Through the management agreement the city signed, ASM Global makes the day-to-day decisions,” she said.
Cook said this concert’s reach has been particularly extensive. Those who have purchased tickets live in 57 of 99 counties in Iowa, as well as five states, including Indiana and Kansas.
He believes that is partly because venues in many states are not open for such concerts right now.
“Unless they’re in Nebraska, Florida, Texas, Iowa, there are very, very few buildings doing business,” he said.
Corrigan expressed some concern over out-of-towners coming to Dubuque, especially from places where there was not a mask mandate in place or where more cases of the new variants of COVID-19 exist. Those variants are thought to be more contagious than other previously identified strains.
As of Thursday, there were 23 confirmed variant cases in Iowa.
“The outlying factors are the variants,” Corrigan said. “A big concern with those is travel. That’s how they get where they are to begin with. But everybody is itching for entertainment. ... The show must go on, I guess. You just have to weigh all the risks.”
The State of Iowa no longer has any restrictions in place that would prevent such a concert. And Corrigan said Cook was quick to come up with a comprehensive set of strategies to potentially slow the spread of the coronavirus even during a large event.
Those start with some basics.
The ticket allotment represents half-capacity to aid in social distancing. And seats were sold in blocks so that groups attending the concert together are separated from other groups by vacant seats, which are taped off to ensure that they are not used.
The usual general admission pit at the front of the floor section has been limited to 200 ticketholders and doubled in size, Cook said. This section will not be blocked off by ticket groups like the seats. But Cook said he has designated areas for people who are feeling uncomfortable in the standing crowd.
Temperatures will be taken upon entrance to the building. If an attendee’s temperature is high, he or she will need to wait a while. Then, if the temperature is high on a second scan, he or she will be refunded the ticket price and have to leave.
Cook said that was also a condition set by Brice’s management agency.
Masks will be required for all those entering the facility, but they can be removed inside temporarily for eating and drinking — all in keeping with the city’s mask mandate. Cook admitted that it is getting harder to get people to keep their masks on at events.
“With the vaccines coming out or with people who have already had COVID or are tired after going through this for a year, you add a little alcohol to the mix and forget about it,” Cook said. “So, we’re going to have sort of secret shoppers in the crowd handing out tickets to future events to those who are doing the right thing — keeping their space, wearing their masks.”
This is just one of several efforts that Cook has put in place to incentivize good behavior, rather than just punish bad.
To hopefully avoid a large rush of people crowding the entrances just ahead of showtime, Five Flags’ doors will open earlier than normal, at 5:30 p.m. — 90 minutes before the 7 p.m. show — so people have more time to come in. To encourage people to take advantage of the earlier entry, the first 50 people will receive a voucher for their first alcoholic beverage or concession item.
Corrigan was happy with that development and the positive reinforcement approaches in general.
“That’s really smart because (the entrances are) where you have the least control over the distancing factor,” she said.
Ware also said that since all ASM Global was required to do was follow the city’s mask mandate — given that there aren’t any other COVID-19-related state or federal restrictions in place — all of the other measures that the management put in place were above and beyond.
“(Cook and his staff) want to make sure it’s a good, safe event, so they put in their own things above what ASM Global put in place as well,” she said.