ASBURY, Iowa — Amanda Vazquez has worked in libraries since she was a middle-schooler, stacking shelves at her hometown public library in Orange City.
“I grew up loving to read and being in libraries,” she said.
Vazquez, who now lives in Asbury, will take over as director of the Dubuque County Library District after Director Michael Wright retires Oct. 7.
Vazquez has served as the district’s assistant director since June 2019. The district has branches in Asbury, Epworth, Farley, Holy Cross and Peosta.
Before stepping into her new role, Vazquez said she was lucky to have been part of creating the district’s strategic plan for 2022 to 2027. That plan includes working on new marketing for the district and ensuring strong participation in the communities it serves.
“We serve all of rural Dubuque County,” she said. “We’re hoping to be able to fund and bring back the bookmobile so we’re able to travel to areas without library branches.”
Another priority for Vazquez is figuring out the next steps for the Farley branch. The Farley library, which previously was located in Drexler Middle School, closed in July. Library services currently are available on Tuesdays and Saturdays at the city’s Municipal Building.
“We would really love to get into a temporary space (in Farley) to have regular hours and a space while we figure out a new space,” Vazquez said.
She said the district is working on allocating more funding to e-books and audiobooks, which became more popular during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Vazquez previously served as the director at Orange City Public Library, in addition to several other roles. She said she was glad to serve as the Dubuque County Library District assistant director for a while to learn a different system but is excited to step back into a director role.
She also serves as chairwoman of the intellectual freedom committee for Iowa Library Association.
“Libraries don’t just put books on the shelves,” she said. “We respect your right to read what you want.”
Vazquez said that in addition to providing free reading resources, libraries are great community assets for people who need access to free Wi-Fi or printers. Library programming also brings people of similar interests together, she said.
“One thing we value about libraries is that it’s a third space,” Vazquez said. “It’s not your home, and it’s not your place of work. It’s a place you go, and no one expects anything from you and you don’t have to spend money to be there.”
Wright said Vazquez is a fast learner who will transition into the director role easily.
“She’s been watching and learning for two years. She’s not coming in cold,” Wright said. “... I feel really good about who is going to be in charge when I step out of the door for the last time.”