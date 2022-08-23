Rendering of Comiskey Park plan
Rendering of Comiskey Park plan.

After delays and an increase in price, Dubuque City Council on Monday unanimously approved the construction contract for a $2.46 million project to improve Comiskey Park.

The project is the first phase of a larger initiative to revitalize Comiskey Park, located at 255 E. 24th St., and will include the construction of a splash pad, a playground, a basketball court, additional seating, bike racks and pavilions. As part of the construction contract with Portzen Construction Inc., the city is offering a $20,000 incentive if the project is completed before the weekend of Memorial Day, May 29, 2023.

