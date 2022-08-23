After delays and an increase in price, Dubuque City Council on Monday unanimously approved the construction contract for a $2.46 million project to improve Comiskey Park.
The project is the first phase of a larger initiative to revitalize Comiskey Park, located at 255 E. 24th St., and will include the construction of a splash pad, a playground, a basketball court, additional seating, bike racks and pavilions. As part of the construction contract with Portzen Construction Inc., the city is offering a $20,000 incentive if the project is completed before the weekend of Memorial Day, May 29, 2023.
Dubuque Leisure Services Manager Marie Ware said the incentive was included in an attempt to provide residents in the Comiskey Park neighborhood an entire summer season with the new splash pad. Portzen Construction will also remove old playground equipment located in the northwest section of the park.
“We want to have the opening for that weekend,” Ware said. “They (the public) have waited longer because of factors that no one could control, and we want a full summer season for them to enjoy.”
City staff first began plans for the Comiskey Park project in 2020 with its Re-Imagine Comiskey campaign, which asked residents what improvements and new additions they would like to see at the park. From those survey results, the city developed designs for a two-phase project, with the first phase tackling new additions to the park that are seen as the highest priority.
However, the first phase of the project, which city staff originally planned to complete last spring, was delayed after a required archaeological survey of the park tied to state grant funding took longer to secure approval from the Iowa State Historic Preservation Office than originally anticipated.
The total cost of the first phase of the project has also increased from an original estimate of $1.6 million to $2.456 million.
Ware said the increase in price stems from a rapid increase in costs for construction materials and labor.
“What’s increasing the cost for this project is what is increasing the prices for everything,” Ware said. “The big components of this project, the splash pad and playground, those are all metal components. The price of steel has increased dramatically.”
While about $633,000 of the project cost is covered by grant funding, the city will pay for the remaining $1.823 million.
City Council Member Danny Sprank, whose ward includes Comiskey Park, has spoken out in favor of the project for several years. On Monday, he said he was relieved that construction will soon begin.
“I’m through the moon now that it is finally happening,” Sprank said. “Hopefully everything will be completed and ready for the summer.”
Residents living around Comiskey Park provided a mixed response to the project.
Iowa State Sen. Pam Jochum, who has lived directly next to Comiskey Park for more than 20 years, said the neighborhood needs new park amenities.
“We’re seeing more and more young families move here,” Jochum said. “It’s going to be great for the community.”
On the other hand, Dubuque resident Tim Bisdorf, whose home on Jackson Street directly looks out at Comiskey Park, said he believes the project is a waste of money and that the funds should instead be spent on improving housing in the neighborhood.
“We have houses just down the way that are abandoned,” Bisdorf said. “They should focus on cleaning the neighborhood up.”
Ware said city staff will now begin working on the second phase of the Comiskey Park project, which aims to construct new playground equipment, two new basketball courts, a new parking lot, trails and a soccer field, all originally projected to cost $1.2 million.
Ware said Dubuque Leisure Services is already in the process of searching for grants and securing funds for the project in the upcoming fiscal year 2024 budget, which will begin on July 1, 2023.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.