LANCASTER, Wis. -- Seventy years after being reported missing in action, the remains of U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Nicholas J. Valentine are coming home.
A procession of motorcycles and other vehicles delivered Valentine's remains to Martin Schwartz Funeral Homes and Crematory in Lancaster on Friday, ahead of his funeral next week in his hometown of Cassville.
“This gives some sort of peace after he was lost for so many years,” said Lynn Lang of Peosta, Valentine’s niece.
Born on March 1, 1928, Valentine graduated from Cassville High School and enlisted in the Army.
Valentine died in the Korean War at age 25. He was reported missing in action on Dec. 6, 1950, near the Chosin Reservoir in North Korea. He was presumed dead in 1954, but his remains were not identified until March 16, 2021.
Valentine will be buried at the Valentine family plot, with full military honors on Tuesday, May 25, at St. Charles Catholic Cemetery in Cassville.