LANCASTER, Wis. — A Lancaster child care center has an extra year to find a new home after the Lancaster School Board approved extending the day care’s lease at a district building.
School Board members this week approved the lease extension at their monthly meeting.
The lease allows Maple Street Kids Daycare to continue to operate out of the district annex building at 925 W. Maple St. through June 30, 2024.
Ahead of the vote, the day care was facing a looming deadline to be out of the building at the end of its current lease on June 30, 2023. It’s currently licensed to serve up to 74 kids and is one of the city’s largest child care providers.
“It’s relieving that we have a little more time to look at all our options now,” Maple Street board president Gary Whittaker said. “... The extra year takes some of that immediate stress off.”
The day care has been looking for a new home for two years now and is exploring several open buildings in the city and looking into the possibility of constructing its own facility at the old Schacht Field.
However, none of those options would have come to fruition by the end of the day care’s current lease this June.
The district was hoping to have the day care out this year to decommission the space and avoid future expenses. The district previously used part of the building for administrative offices, but district staff moved out earlier this school year.
As it became clear the day care was struggling to find a new location, however, the school board started to explore ways to keep the building open a little longer.
“What became obvious was there aren’t many options out there for a day care to move into,” said School Board President Mike Steffel. “Their struggle kind of became our struggle, and we were put in the position where to do right by our community, we had to (extend the lease).”
Under the terms of the lease, the day care will pay $1 for the space and assume responsibility for all building utility costs for the length of the lease. In return, the district will provide basic janitorial and lawn care services.
The district also will do minor repairs, although the cost for those repairs is not to exceed $2,500 over the course of the lease. Larger repairs would necessitate a conversation between the day care and the school board to determine the best path forward.
Whittaker said that the potential for having to cover large repairs was considered by the day care board’s members, but that renewing the lease was still the best option until they have a better idea of their next move.
“Hopefully we’ll have a solid plan figured out soon, whether it be we look at an existing building or continue considering the cost of a new building,” Whittaker said. “We’re hoping to figure that out as soon as we can, obviously.”
