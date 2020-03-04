Dubuque City Council members this week voted unanimously to allocate $289,000 more to two nonprofits seeking to combat poverty and provide child care.
Council members awarded $176,000 to Dubuque Dream Center for the current fiscal year and another $100,000 for the fiscal year starting July 1.
The funding will go toward improvements at the facility at 1600 White St. The money is in addition to the $40,000 previously recommended by City Manager Mike Van Milligen in both next fiscal year and fiscal year 2022 to help finance Dream Center activities and operations as the facility works to become eligible for child-care-assistance payments.
Additionally, council members signed off on awarding $13,000 to United Way of Dubuque Area Tri-States to benefit the Fountain of Youth nonprofit.
Both Fountain of Youth and Dubuque Dream Center work to help Dubuque’s underprivileged and working poor and were identified as priorities by council members during last summer’s goal-setting session.
“I think they’re two unique programs serving a population of folks dealing with poverty, particularly people of color and minority groups,” said Council Member Brad Cavanagh, whose ward includes the Dream Center, after the meeting.
Poverty in Dubuque had risen to 16.3% in 2017 from 9.5% in 2000, according to the latest census and city data. While accounting for about 4% of Dubuque’s population, about 60% of African Americans in Dubuque live in poverty, according to the latest census estimates.
Cavanagh said the increased funding helps keep the Dream Center and its services in the heart of Dubuque’s most impoverished neighborhood, where it’s needed.
“It’s important we keep it there, and this funding is doing that,” he said. “The city really hasn’t taken this type of initiative on before. ... But I also think it’s worth the effort and the chance to give it a shot and see what outcomes we can get for it ... for improving people’s situation when they’re in poverty.”
The Dream Center offers academic support, athletic and arts programming to aid youth development, particularly to low-income and working families, along with meals and transportation. It serves about 190 students in kindergarten through 12th grade, with more than 150 children on a waiting list, Executive Director Robert Kimble previously told council members.
While the services offered at the center meet the legal definition of child care, the facility does not meet state child care guidelines and is in need of a more than $660,000 upgrade, Van Milligen said.
Thus far, the center has secured $360,000 in grant funding toward building improvements from Dubuque Racing Association, Dubuque County and other sources, leaving it about $276,000 shy, Van Milligen said.
The city has budgeted $200,000 per year beginning this fiscal year to assist downtown nonprofits with renovations to make their facilities more accessible to those with disabilities and more energy-efficient.
Planned improvements to the Dream Center include making the building handicapped-accessible, updating bathrooms and an elevator, removing asbestos and creating green space.
With the improvements completed, Van Milligen estimates the center would be eligible for up to $800,000 per year in state funding.
For Fountain of Youth, the new allocation is in addition to the $40,000 recommended by the city manager in next year’s city budget to support its programs, which seek to end generational poverty.