A Dubuque man is accused of assaulting his girlfriend, threatening to kill her and throwing a hammer at her.
John F. Turner III, 21, of 635 W. 11th St., Apt. 3, was arrested at about 7:55 a.m. Wednesday on charges of domestic assault with use or display of a weapon, domestic assault impeding airflow causing injury, domestic assault, false imprisonment, first-degree harassment and interference with official acts.
Police responded to Turner’s residence at about 7 a.m. Wednesday after receiving reports of a disturbance. Turner’s girlfriend, Emily R. Donovan, 22, reported that Turner hit her in the face five or six times, choked her twice and repeatedly said, “I will kill you,” according to court documents.
“Donovan reported Turner armed himself with a hammer, waved it around while yelling at her and pushing her,” documents state. “He later threw the hammer at her but missed and struck the wall behind her. Turner additionally slammed the hammer through an end table.”
When Donovan tried to flee their residence, Turner threw her to the ground and “stood over her waving the hammer,” she reported.
Police reported that Turner said he argued with Donovan but “didn’t touch her.” He also said he threw the hammer at the wall.
Police said Turner then resisted while being arrested.