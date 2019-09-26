MAQUOKETA, Iowa -- Autopsy results show a Maquoketa man who died shortly after being arrested had several types of drugs in his system when he suffered a fatal cardiac arrest, officials announced today.
A prosecutor determined that "there is no evidence of any criminal conduct" by the arresting Maquoketa police officer and Jackson County Sheriff's Department deputy who struggled with Drew M. Edwards, 22, on June 15. The names of the officer and deputy were not released.
"There is no evidence to show that the force used by the officer and deputy was unreasonable," states a letter from Muscatine County's county attorney, Alan Ostergren. "Mr. Edwards' refusal to cooperate with the arrest placed them in an extremely difficult situation. The office and deputy did everything reasonable to take Mr. Edwards into custody without incident. Mr. Edwards' resistance to a lawful arrest led directly to his death."
After Edwards' death, Jackson County's county attorney, Sara Davenport, requested that the incident be reviewed by another prosecuting attorney. Ostergren conducted the review at the request of the Iowa Attorney General's Office.
His letter of findings that was sent to Davenport was dated Wednesday. She released the letter today.
Law enforcement encountered Edwards at about 7 a.m. June 15 in the 100 block of West Apple Street in Maquoketa and planned to arrest him in connection with an assault earlier in the day.
According to Ostergren, the officer and deputy spent more than 10 minutes trying to reason with Edwards to cooperate, but "Mr. Edwards was not rationally responding to their requests."
The letter states that the pair were aware that Edwards "had a history of fighting with law enforcement when he was under the influence of controlled substances" and that he "appeared to be impaired.
When the pair went to apprehend and handcuff Edwards, he fled on foot. He was shot with a stun gun twice, "but it had no substantial effect," according to the county attorney's letter.
The pair "jumped on" Edwards to restrain him, "but it is apparent from the body-worn camera footage that the officer and deputy were barely able to control Mr. Edwards." The letter stated that Edwards repeatedly tried to throw the two off of him.
They called for backup and for an ambulance. The Maquoketa police chief and assistant police chief, both of whom were off duty, each responded from their residences, and only then was Edwards able to be handcuffed.
"It was at this moment in viewing the body-worn camera footage that it appears that Mr. Edwards stops struggling," the letter states. "As the officer and deputy disengage from Mr. Edwards, they, and the chief and assistant chief, perceive that Mr. Edwards is not breathing."
Ambulance personnel "immediately" began resuscitation efforts, and Edwards was taken to Jackson County Regional Health Center, where he was pronounced dead.
Ostergren said an autopsy determined Edwards died of cardiac arrest. Toxicology results showed that he had consumed methamphetamine, ecstasy and marijuana before his death.