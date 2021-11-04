The Dubuque County Sheriff’s Department now has access to an employee to assist with people experiencing brain health crises.
Gretchen Bradshaw, a Dubuque native, was offered the full-time position of law enforcement liaison in August and recently started. She previously was employed as a therapist at Hillcrest Family Services and has a master’s degree in psychology.
“I love to help my community, and I thought this job was just perfect for me,” Bradshaw said.
Though she works out of the Dubuque County Sheriff’s Department office, Bradshaw is an employee of the Cedar Rapids, Iowa, mental health agency Foundation 2 Crisis Services.
Mental Health/Disability Services of the East Central Region is fully funding the liaison position for fiscal year 2022. The agency funds several other liaisons throughout its nine-county service area.
That funding will decrease to 75% in its second year, 50% in its third year and 25% its fourth year and beyond, with Dubuque County covering the rest.
Bradshaw said she goes out on calls with deputies when a potential brain health need is identified. She then follows up with those people after they get immediate help.
“Not everybody knows the resources they have (available) and what they do, so a lot of them call the emergency line,” Bradshaw said. “... I’m hoping to minimize some of that.”
She added that sometimes people who call law enforcement with a brain health matter need assistance with food or transportation barriers after receiving initial help with a crisis.
“Those things cause depression in a lot of people, which can cause things to escalate at home,” she said. “It’s not always a one-and-done thing. When they get home, there may be more need.”
Sheriff Joe Kennedy said that, prior to Bradshaw joining the team, deputies often would bring people in a brain health crisis to a hospital. And he said follow-up contact with those individuals was limited.
“That was one of the biggest gaps,” he said. “... For us, I guess the procedure worked, but it was not the best-case scenario. Now, we’re hoping to reduce some of that.”
Kennedy added that the department always has had brain-health-related calls come in, but those calls seem to have increased since the COVID-19 pandemic began.
“Even if they don’t necessarily start out (as brain health calls), if you have a sexual assault or something like that, there could be brain-health issues down the road,” he said.
Bradshaw said she looks forward to helping community members get connected with the resources they need, and she has already gone on a handful of calls with deputies.
“I’m excited to be helping the community and being a tool for the deputies,” she said.