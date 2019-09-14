A food processing company aims to undertake a $13 million expansion and add 58 employees in Dubuque.
Progressive Processing, a subsidiary of Hormel Foods Corp., intends to submit a financial assistance application to the Iowa Economic Development Authority later this month. Dubuque City Council members will consider authorizing the filing of that application at their meeting at 6 p.m. Monday, Sept. 16.
Hormel aims to add capacity to its local Spam production. A draft of the state application indicates the company is moving a Spam line from Fremont, Neb., to Progressive Processing at 1205 Chavenelle Road.
“We’ve enjoyed our time in Dubuque, and this location had the available space and production capabilities, so expanding our operations there made sense,” the company said in an emailed statement sent to the Telegraph Herald.
The company indicated it aims to add all the new positions by March and that it anticipated filling those positions locally.
INVESTING IN DUBUQUE
Hormel’s application to the state provides a breakdown of the positions the company hopes to add.
Thirty-seven of the 58 new positions would be “production associates” earning a starting wage of $15.92 per hour.
The remaining roles would go to industrial maintenance technicians, quality control auditors, production supervisors and administrators. Starting pay for these jobs ranges from $15.65 to $27.50 per hour.
The majority of the company’s $13 million investment — $10.5 million — would be spent on new machinery and equipment. The remaining $2.5 million would go toward a building remodel.
“We are utilizing existing space within the facility, so there will be no change in the footprint,” company officials confirmed in an emailed statement.
The company’s growth is contingent on receipt of both local and state incentives.
An application to the IEDA indicates that Hormel will seek more than $1 million in tax credits and indirect financing for the project.
This includes a $500,000 investment tax credit and a $75,000 sales, service and use tax refund from the state. The company also will seek more than $105,000 via the Iowa New Jobs Tax Credit and $267,000 in job training funds.
A local match is required for the project and likely will come in the form of tax increment financing. TIF repays companies for incremental increases in property taxes resulting from an expansion or improvement to a property. Hormel’s state application estimates the city match would be about $115,000.
A NEW CHAPTER
Progressive Processing opened its Dubuque plant in January 2010.
Over the years, employees at the plant have produced Hormel Compleats microwave meals and canned chunk chicken. Since an expansion in 2015, the plant also has produced Spam and bacon bits.
It currently employs 340 people.
Dubuque Economic Development Director Jill Connors is excited by the plans for the local plant.
“We’ve seen a lot of business expansions here,” she said. “I think it speaks highly of Dubuque and what we have to offer from a workforce perspective.”
Rick Dickinson, president and CEO of Greater Dubuque Development Corp., said the investment and job growth represent more than an “overnight success.”
Instead, he emphasized that the seeds for growth were sown decades ago when the city invested in the land that now makes up Dubuque Industrial Center West.
“It is a testimony to the long-range planning and investment by the mayor, council, city staff and citizens,” Dickinson said. “This didn’t happen with today’s announcement. It is something that has taken over 20 years.”