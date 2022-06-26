Bailey Callahan joined Statera Integrated Health and Wellness Solutions as a mental health counselor.
•
Itana Pomerening joined Home + Floor Show as the kitchen and bath department’s interior design project manager.
•
Express Employment Professionals announced hiring Tyler Schaul as a recruiting specialist and Thackery Carter as executive recruiter for the specialized recruiting group.
•
Dr. Jeffrey Westpheling joined Tri-State Occupational Health as an occupational physician. He has more than 20 years of experience providing injury care and prevention, Department of Transportation physicals, independent medical evaluation and medical review officer evaluations.
The business also announced that manager Tina Wagner was qualified as a certified medical review officer by Medical Review Officer Certification Council, which will enable her to help with drug and alcohol testing programs in the public and private sectors.
•
Platteville (Wis.) Main Street Program was designated an Accredited Main Street America program. Main Street America supports communities through preservation-based economic development in older and historic downtowns and neighborhood commercial districts. Platteville Main Street was recognized for its commitment to preservation and revitalization.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.