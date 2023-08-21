Current conditions in Dubuque, IA
Ukraine's Kommuna Lux will headline the “Codtoberfest” event Oct. 1 at Codfish Hollow Barnstormers.
An autumn show at a Jackson County venue will combine Ukrainian and German music.
Codfish Hollow Barnstormers will host its “Codtoberfest” event Oct. 1 with performances by Ukraine’s Kommuna Lux with support by The Muzik Krauts, according to an online announcement by the venue.
Doors open at 3 p.m. with the show from 4 to 9 p.m. at the venue, 5013 288th Ave., Maquoketa.
Hailing from Odessa, Ukraine, Kommuna Lux performs klezmer music and energized folk songs from their hometown.
The Quad Cities-based Muzik Krauts play polkas and other German music.
Tickets are $30 and are available online at codfishhollowbarnstormers.com.
