A man tased by Dubuque County Sheriff’s Department deputies during a scuffle in 2018 now alleges that authorities used excessive force.
Brian T. Woods, 41, of 1945 Ungs St., filed a civil rights complaint in U.S. District Court against Deputy Mike Brehm and the sheriff’s department.
Court documents state Brehm and Deputies Erich Schaul and Sgt. Elizabeth Wilhelm tried to serve Woods with commitment papers on May 21, 2018, and transport him to Mercy Medical Center-Dubuque.
Woods drew a “knife sheath containing three large daggers” from his back pocket and held them “in a threatening manner,” documents state. That prompted Brehm to draw his gun and point it at Woods while the man was ordered to drop the knives and put his hands behind his back.
Woods dropped the weapons but otherwise refused to obey commands and struck all three deputies, documents state.
Brehm drew his Taser, which Woods tried to pull away, documents state. Brehm tased Woods, and the man was arrested.
Woods later entered an Alford plea for the charge of disarming a peace officer and pleaded guilty to three counts of interference with official acts resulting in injury. An Alford plea is not an admission of guilt, but the defendant acknowledges sufficient evidence for a conviction exists.
In his federal complaint, Woods argues that he was emptying his pockets and was going to put the knives on the table when Brehm used his Taser, and that he “did not act in an aggressive manner towards the deputies.”