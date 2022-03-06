Since its creation in 2018, the City of Dubuque’s “priority” designation for landlords has focused on the most problematic rental properties.
More than three years later, almost all of those given the designation remain on the list, though a couple are making their way toward less monitoring, city officials said. Landlords are given the designation if they violate property maintenance codes three times within 12 months.
“Our goal is to change their business models so that they maintain code-compliant properties without our interventions,” said city Housing Inspection Supervisor Ben Pothoff.
There currently are seven landlords that the city has given the priority designation. One other individual, Aiman Al-Qady, was given the designation, but it was removed last year as part of an agreement with the city after Al-Qady sued the Dubuque Housing Board of Appeals in 2019.
“The intent was it was a designation that would last two years with active monitoring, including annual inspections,” Pothoff said. “With COVID and just the pace of inspections, we’ve extended the annual cycle. It’s taken closer to three or so years to get through two cycles of inspections on those properties.”
Of the current property owners, two are near the point where they would require less extensive monitoring, as they are close to completing two successful inspection cycles.
“We have two that are nearing eligibility to move to what would be the second stage, where instead of active inspections with our team, they’re required to self-inspect annually and provide upon request documentation showing us that they’ve done those inspections,” Pothoff said.
He said the first two landlords given the designation in 2018 have shown progress.
“We have two that are nearing eligibility to move to the next step, which indicates that they’ve taken significant steps to correct their business model,” Pothoff said. “They haven’t had citations issued for at least the last round of inspections. Basically, they’ve corrected their violations with normal administrative remedies. There hasn’t been any escalation needed.”
Greg and Bridget Prehm were the first landlords added to the list. In an email, Pothoff said all properties under their ownership and management have been inspected at least two times.
Though a handful still needed repairs, those have been granted extensions by either the housing inspector or the Housing Appeals and Mediation Board.
“Also, since receiving the designation, the Prehms have sold more than 60 units and have a few more buildings currently listed for sale,” Pothoff said in an email. “In general, the Prehms have been more cooperative and responsive to the Housing Department inspectors.”
Greg Prehm went before the board this month to request extensions on repairs at two properties. Prehm said he struggled to find a contractor for a porch project and likely would have to do the work himself.
“I just want time to fix it. I’ll get it done,” Prehm said.
Assistant Housing Director Michael Belmont told the board that city staff had no objections to the extensions. The board voted to approve Prehm’s requests. Prehm could not be reached for additional comment.
Scott Neuwoehner is the second priority landlord who is nearing eligibility to move to the next step. Attempts to reach Neuwoehner for comment were unsuccessful.
“Since being designated, Mr. Neuwoehner has been more attentive to his properties, and we have received fewer complaints from tenants and neighbors about his properties,” Pothoff said in an email. “Six units have been sold since designation.”
Of the remaining five landlords, Pothoff said one more has shown progress lately.
“Jesse McIntyre, McIntyre Realty, has had changes in management teams,” Pothoff said. “We’ve seen progress, although it’s been slow with the change in management teams because the new managers are getting up to speed. It’s a significant undertaking — he has nearly 500 units.”
According to Pothoff, Executive Management was hired to manage the properties last year. Before that, several citations had been issued for continued maintenance and code violations. No additional citations have been issued since Executive Management was brought on. Attempts to reach McIntyre through Executive Management for comment were unsuccessful.
“While many significant concerns remain at the McIntyre properties, we are starting to see encouraging signs that the properties are moving in the right direction,” Pothoff said in an email.
The remaining property owners are Brian Brandel, Joe Harris, Larry Jackson, and Ricky Pottebaum and Liesl May together. For these, Pothoff outlined numerous violations, characterizing progress as limited.
Jackson declined to comment for this story. Attempts to reach the remaining property owners for comment were unsuccessful, as either working phone numbers could not be found or voicemails were not returned.
In the cases of these five landlords, the city has turned to other tools, such as the city’s rent abatement policy. Adopted last year, the policy gives the Housing Department the ability to abate rent payments from landlords not in compliance with city code.
For Brandel, Pothoff said there has been some progress but not enough to indicate significant improvement. Some properties have passed one inspection, but others have been issued citations.
Harris has been issued more than 90 citations, and the city has filed documentation requesting that Harris be found in contempt of court due to ongoing violations. For Harris’s properties, rental licenses have been revoked, and rent abatement orders have been issued for all of Harris’s occupied units.
“Since designation, all properties owned/managed by Mr. Harris have been inspected at least one time, and none have passed inspection,” Pothoff said in an email.
Pothoff wrote there was “very limited progress” recorded for Jackson’s properties, including several citations.
For Pottebaum and May, Pothoff wrote that several citations have been issued and one property was awarded to the city following an abatement hearing.
“Very limited progress or attempt to cooperate with inspections has been recorded,” Pothoff said in an email.