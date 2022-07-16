EAST DUBUQUE, Ill. — Working within the walls of a small, light purple camper, East Dubuque resident Paige Johnston hopes to help individuals in need.
Johnston, 19, recently launched a mobile resource center and nonprofit called The Boundless Trailer, which distributes free food, clothes and personal care products from a refurbished camper.
“I think as humans, we overcomplicate things, and I realized we don’t need to be extravagant to go serve people where they’re at,” said Johnston, standing inside the camper Friday. “The idea was just to provide free resources in an accessible way.”
Johnston found a passion for giving back through local nonprofits and service trips while she was a student at East Dubuque High School, from which she graduated in 2021.
The COVID-19 pandemic prevented her from volunteering as much as she wanted, but it introduced her to a new interest: watching videos of renovation projects. The YouTube clips she saw sparked a desire to refurbish something of her own, and she realized she could combine her passions into a mobile resource center.
With guidance from her brother-in-law, a mechanic, Johnston purchased a 1974 Yellowstone camper for $500 and renovated it, adding shelves and drawers to hold the items she would distribute with The Boundless Trailer.
“We provide clothing, hygiene products (and) a fresh meal, and then we connect (recipients) to more long-term nonprofit organizations in the area for things like shelter, rehab needs or unemployment,” she said.
Johnston has made three stops since launching the nonprofit in late 2021, including two stops at East Dubuque Food Pantry and one recent stop in Cedar Rapids. In total, The Boundless Trailer has served more than 100 individuals, who can take what they need with no questions asked.
Ben Anderson, co-chair of the East Dubuque Food Pantry, said Johnston’s project is a perfect complement to the pantry’s services.
“If we have someone there that has those services like clothes available, especially at the start of the school year, that’s always welcome,” he said. “She’s just a nice person that does the right thing.”
Johnston, who will graduate in December from Southwest Wisconsin Technical College with an associate degree in nonprofit leadership, said she hopes to make The Boundless Trailer a career and eventually hire additional staff.
“My dream would be to have a fleet of campers and be a community on wheels,” she said.
She envisions The Boundless Trailer will operate mostly in the tri-state area for now, though she also hopes to someday travel across the country and aid victims of natural disasters.
“That’s why I love the word ‘boundless,’ because we are without boundaries, so we’re not limited to serving just one area, and our resources aren’t limited to just one thing,” she said.
