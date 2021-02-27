Dubuque community leaders this week stressed the importance of including Black history in school curriculum by centering a discussion around a New York Times Magazine project focused on the lasting consequences of slavery.
The Dubuque branch of the NAACP hosted an online community event discussing the 1619 Project, which was written by Waterloo, Iowa, native Nikole Hannah-Jones. The year 1619 is the first documented year that slaves were brought to America, which the project states grew to about 400,000 Africans unwillingly brought to the U.S.
Tara Verdia, Dubuque NAACP community coordination chairwoman, said during the event that she discovered many local people weren’t aware of the 1619 Project.
“I was reaching out to some community members, just making sure they were aware of a bill that was introduced in the Iowa Legislature to prevent the 1619 Project from being used in a classroom setting,” Verdia said. “The 1619 Project is not meant to replace curriculum but provide supplemental material.”
The proposed bill, Iowa House of Representatives File 222, states that school districts would receive less funding based on the number of days the 1619 Project was used in their curriculum, claiming that the project “attempts to deny or obfuscate the fundamental principles upon which the United States was founded.” Iowa is one of five states with a similar bill.
Verdia also encouraged people to sign a petition started by state Rep. Ras Smith, D-Waterloo, to stop the bill.
Multicultural Family Center Director Jacqueline Hunter presented information about the 1619 Project during this week’s local event, adding that students need to be trusted with a full picture of history so they can make their own conclusions.
“This is not a feel-good story, but it is the American story,” Hunter said. “It deserves a place in our classrooms in the same breath as we mention other moments in our history.”
Using reporting in the 1619 Project, she said the country — and fortunes of White settlers — were built by those who were enslaved.
“When we look at the Declaration of Independence, and (Hannah-Jones) makes reference to the statement that we made so many times before, that ‘all men are created equal,’” Hunter said. “... But we know this is not true. We know when the Declaration of Independence was being signed, one-fifth of our country wasn’t being recognized.”
The past struggles of Black people directly inform current racial inequalities, Hunter said. Giving students a more full picture of history both empowers them and marks the start of ending systems of these inequalities, she said.
“I think about living where I live and the comments that I hear about ‘those downtown schools,’ about living downtown because ‘those people live there,’” Hunter said, referring to comments made about Dubuque. “And we’re not talking about 1619 or 1965. We’re talking about 2021.”