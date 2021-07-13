A split Dubuque County Board of Supervisors voted Monday to renew a $25,000 contract with Urban County Coalition, a registered lobbyist organization of several eastern Iowa counties.
Dubuque County Supervisors Ann McDonough and Harley Pothoff voted in favor of the contract for fiscal year 2022, while Supervisor Jay Wickham voted against it.
The coalition has represented Dubuque County — along with Blackhawk, Johnson, Linn and Scott counties — since 2009. Throughout the legislative session, UCC staff are in regular contact with county supervisors on the myriad bills moving through the Capitol at any given time and how those bills could affect county governments. Coalition staff then advocate for, or against, bills based on their expected impacts to their member counties’ interests, based on the direction of a board made up of the counties’ supervisors.
During a work session at Monday’s Board of Supervisors meeting, UCC staff admitted that 2021 was somewhat tough for the group.
“Overall, most of us — (we), the (Iowa) League of Cities, the (Iowa) State Association of Counties, mental health regions — all these groups came away with mixed feelings, a general sense of having lost more than we gained,” said UCC lobbyist Larry Murphy. “But we made some progress on some things that we’ve been working on for a long, long time.”
One significant loss of the session, from the UCC’s perspective, was the loss of the backfill payments to local governments used to offset property tax revenue lost following a 2013 corporate tax break. The UCC and many municipalities and counties argued against that repeal for years when it would be threatened, annually placing it on their main legislative session priorities each of the last several years.
This year, however, lawmakers justified repealing it based on the massive influx of federal money to cities and counties through the American Rescue Plan act.
“The problem has always been that when the state makes a commitment, there is then turnover,” said UCC lobbyist Gary Grant. “New legislators start asking themselves, ‘Why did the old guys do it the way they did it?’ or say, ‘We didn’t make the promise, so we don’t have to keep it.’”
Five House of Representatives Democrats joined the full Republican majority in passing the repeal in that chamber. In the Senate, it passed along party lines — Republicans in favor and Democrats opposed.
Wickham used this issue to illustrate the political complications of the county’s membership in the UCC that caused his concerns.
“At the end of the day, 90% or higher of Republicans voted for it. At the end of the day, 90% or higher of Democrats voted against it,” Wickham said. “That’s the problem. We have two Democrats and one Republican on this board. So, how are we supposed to feel about paying you to do a job when that’s the ultimate outcome? I’m not saying it’s your fault. It’s just the system we’re left with. That gives me pause.”
He also said Dubuque County differed from its fellow member counties in the UCC, in that voters of those other counties are still reliably majority Democrat.
“We’re the lone exception,” Wickham said. “The last two presidential elections, this county voted Republican. That’s the will of the people. The rest of our partners did not. They voted Democrat. Do we want to spend money getting involved in that mess?”
Pothoff, the lone Republican on the Board of Supervisors, said he thought membership in the UCC was beneficial not only to him as a new supervisor, but to county residents.
“Being a freshman, they have been instrumental for me,” he said. “The $25,000 is a cheap investment in letting us know what is happening at all times. I understand your point with the Democrat and Republican, yada-yada. But it’s about the people. Keeping us informed of what’s going on is a good investment for the people.”
McDonough, too, said she places a great deal of value in the UCC’s services.
“I see you as a tool,” she told Grant and Murphy. “Do you make me a better supervisor? Yes. You give me the context. You are very responsive. I can’t imagine not having this organization to assist me.”
Wickham did compliment the lobbyists on their responsiveness and help in gathering information.