PLATTEVILLE, Wis. – A fire damaged a Platteville bowling alley Saturday night, and the facility’s owner predicts it could take six months to one year to rebuild.
“It’s going to be a long, slow recovery,” said Joe Haack, owner of Pioneer Lanes Bar Grill & Banquet Center.
Haack said a fire began in the attic at about 9:30 p.m., with dozens of people bowling on half of the facility’s 24 lanes.
“Everyone got out OK,” Haack said. “The fire department came, knocked a hole in the roof and started spraying water.”
Haack said the fire department remained on the scene until about 4 a.m.
