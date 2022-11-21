The City of Dubuque aims to provide additional financial relief to local arts and culture nonprofits still impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Dubuque City Council members recently approved the Arts Operating Recovery Subgranting Program, which will use $435,000 in American Rescue Plan Act funds to award grants of up to $25,000 to local organizations to help them pay for ongoing operating costs.

