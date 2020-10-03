The Dubuque Police and Dubuque County Sheriff’s departments reported:
- Ubaldo Echeverria, 20, of Cicero, Ill., was arrested at 1 a.m. Friday near the intersection of Dodge Street and the Northwest Arterial on charges of possession of psilocybin mushrooms, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
- Terrance L. Golden, 44, no permanent address, was arrested at 10:06 p.m. Thursday near the intersection of East Seventh and White streets on charges of possession and delivery of cocaine, possession of a firearm by a felon, third-degree fraudulent practice, possession of marijuana, providing false identification information and possession of drug paraphernalia, as well as an out-of-state warrant.
- Datreon M. Adams, 25, of 1010 W. Locust St., No. 3, reported the theft of $3,800 worth of clothing, shoes and change between 3 p.m. Thursday and 8:55 a.m. Friday from his residence.
Rhonda D. Timmons, 30, of 468 Lowell St., reported the theft of $2,300 worth of items, including two Apple iPhone 11s and clothes, between 1:40 a.m. and 2:10 a.m. Friday from her residence.