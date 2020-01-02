The number of “shots-fired” incidents in Dubuque spiked in 2019 compared to the prior year, but the total was lower than the city’s seven-year average.
There were 16 instances of gunshots being fired with criminal intent last year, with two injuries, according to the Dubuque Police Department.
And there were three shootings in the city in the early-morning hours of Wednesday — the first day of 2020 — that left one injured and one man charged with attempted murder. For more on those incidents, read a related story on Page 3A in today’s edition.
In contrast, there were only five shots-fired incidents in 2018 — the lowest total since 2011.
From 2012 to 2018, the city averaged a little more than 19 per year, spiking in 2015 with 33.
If you add in 2019, Dubuque has averaged 18.9 shootings per year since 2012.
The police department data does not include suicides in which a gun is used or accidental shootings.
“It was unfortunate that we saw an uptick again (in 2019),” said Police Chief Mark Dalsing on Monday. “We knew we couldn’t rest on (2018’s) low number. And I said then that it’s great that we have a low number, but all it’s going to take is two idiots with a grudge to grab a gun and reverse that. And unfortunately, that’s what we saw over this last year.”
He said a majority of those shootings in 2019 involved “grudges between a couple small groups of people” in which gunfire was precipitated by arguments and fights.
“A majority of what we are seeing are people who can’t get along and think this is a solution to their problem,” he said.
Dalsing referenced one shooting in May, in which he said a mother drove her sons to the area of East 18th and White streets to confront a 15-year-old, who fled into a house unharmed after being shot at three times.
In connection, Jamar D.M. Little, 18, was sentenced in October to probation after pleading guilty to going armed with intent and intimidation with a dangerous weapon. As part of a plea deal, a charge of attempted murder was dropped. Court documents indicate that a felony warrant also was issued for a 16-year-old, whose name has not been released, linked to the shooting.
Their mother, Sheonta E. Fountain, 33, is charged with being an accessory after the fact. She has pleaded not guilty.
“These aren’t random acts of violence against random citizens,” Dalsing said. “These are criminals doing criminal acts against criminals.”
‘Watchful’ eyes
Dalsing credited officers with aggressively investigating shooting cases in 2019, with one officer specifically assigned to gun cases.
“(The 2018 total) was a great thing to see, but we didn’t have false hope that our violent crime issues were over,” said police department spokesman Lt. Joe Messerich. “It’s been keeping the nose to grindstone with these kinds of cases to try to suppress them as much as you can.”
Many of the shootings have happened within the view of the city’s vast camera network, which has helped identify suspects and lead to arrests, he said.
Of the 16 cases of criminal gunfire reported in 2019, arrests have been made in connection with 10 of them, and suspects have been identified in three others, police said.
Suspects have not been identified in the three remaining cases, which Dalsing said involved the reckless use of a firearm.
Arrests have been made in both 2019 shootings in which there were injuries.
Fredrick L. Bateast, 38, of Dubuque, was sentenced in October to 25 years in prison after pleading guilty to willful injury and being a habitual offender in possession of a firearm in connection with shooting a man in June in the 2400 block of White Street.
And Isaiah D. Bogovich, 17, of Dubuque, faces charges of attempted murder, reckless use of a firearm causing injury and two counts each of intimidation with a dangerous weapon, going armed with intent, first-degree harassment and carrying weapons. He is accused of a pair of shootings in July in Dubuque. In one of the incident, he is alleged to have shot at a residence, then to have accidentally shot another teen riding in a vehicle with him.
When possible, those arrested in gun cases are referred for federal prosecution.
From 2015 to October of this year, 72 federal convictions had been obtained for Dubuque gun crimes, resulting in an average prison term of five years, according to department data. There is no parole in the federal system.
“I think our diligence in making these arrests is showing through,” Dalsing said, adding the city’s robust camera system “remained a prime investigative tool.”
The city has spent more than $3 million since 2012 to install about 1,500 traffic and other surveillance cameras, with plans to spend about $500,000 more from fiscal year 2020 through 2024. Much of that will be to add cameras on the city’s West End to accompany planned intersection and roadway improvements, Dalsing said.
“Any camera we add is a great addition,” he said. “Sticking more squad cars out isn’t going to make a difference. We have to keep up on our intelligence apparatus and getting good feedback from the community when we do develop intelligence … letting us know that John Doe is carrying a gun.”
‘We’re seeing it all across the city’
He also noted that gunshots have not been isolated to just one area within the city.
Of the department’s seven police territories, all but one had at least one shooting in 2019. The only territory not to see gunshots was south of Dodge Street.
While many of the shootings in 2019 occurred in Dubuque’s more densely populated, economically distressed neighborhoods north of downtown, “it’s not just a downtown issue as people would quickly suggest,” Dalsing said. “We’re seeing it all across the city.”
When contacted by the Telegraph Herald, those living in neighborhoods previously impacted by gunfire said they were disturbed by the uptick. But they said they are pleased with the progress made by police to identify, arrest and secure convictions against those responsible.
“It’s always a concern when those things go on the rise, but we’re … still engaging with (officers on bike and foot patrols around various neighborhoods) to make sure that any concerns we start to see in the neighborhood are addressed,” said Chuck Harris, president of North End Neighborhood Association. “We’re keeping an eye on it and trying to keep things going in a positive direction.”
Trish McDonald, of the Historic Bluffs Neighborhood Association, said she is unsure how police can prevent the gun violence witnessed in 2019 “unless there are stricter rules about guns.”