Representatives of U.S. Rep. Ron Kind, D-Wis., will be available at locations throughout Wisconsin’s Third Congressional District next week.
The representatives can assist in dealing with issues associated with federal agencies, according to a social media post.
Local times and locations include:
- 10 to 11 a.m. Monday, March 2: Platteville Public Library, 225 W. Main St.
- 1 to 2 p.m. Monday, March 2: Schreiner Memorial Library, 113 W. Elm St., Lancaster
- 3 to 4 p.m. Monday, March 2: Prairie du Chien Memorial Library, 125 S. Wacouta Ave.
3 to 4 p.m. Friday, March 6: Boscobel City Hall, 1006 Wisconsin Ave.