Representatives of U.S. Rep. Ron Kind, D-Wis., will be available at locations throughout Wisconsin’s Third Congressional District next week.

The representatives can assist in dealing with issues associated with federal agencies, according to a social media post.

Local times and locations include:

  • 10 to 11 a.m. Monday, March 2: Platteville Public Library, 225 W. Main St.
  • 1 to 2 p.m. Monday, March 2: Schreiner Memorial Library, 113 W. Elm St., Lancaster
  • 3 to 4 p.m. Monday, March 2: Prairie du Chien Memorial Library, 125 S. Wacouta Ave.

3 to 4 p.m. Friday, March 6: Boscobel City Hall, 1006 Wisconsin Ave.

