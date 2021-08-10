For 25 years, James Lewis coped with the debilitating symptoms of Type 1 diabetes with little complaint.
His condition was hard to control and characterized by rapid swings in blood sugar. Even when he injected insulin multiple times daily, the disease could send him to the hospital and leave him bedridden for days.
James, of Dubuque, chose to fill his life with experiences, care for others and fashion memories. If he could do nothing about the situation, what good would come from holding onto negative feelings? He could better spend his time helping others.
James died July 9 at his home of kidney failure at the age of 48.
“He just wanted to make sure everyone was taken care of,” said his wife, Anji Lewis. “Ultimately, if his family was happy, he was happy.”
James was born on Jan. 29, 1973, in Chicago, the son of James McDowell and Patricia Ann Lewis.
He savored home-cooked meals, especially macaroni and cheese.
James, who went by the nickname “Mancy,” and his sister Joyce Lewis were the only two in their family who would eat homemade chitterlings.
She said her brother refused to go to church and she could never understand why their mother did not force him.
“He used to stay home and watch all the good karate movies, and then, I come home from church, and he’s bragging, ‘I saw this, and I saw this,’” Joyce said with a laugh.
James moved to Dubuque when he was 17 and graduated from Dubuque Senior High School.
He worked as a meat processor at the former Dubuque Packing Co. and later held jobs in warehousing.
James was always one to give to others, Joyce said, even those who messed him over.
“Brother, don’t you learn?” she would ask.
“It’s not about that,” James would say. “If you can help, help.”
In 1996, James’ brother introduced him to Anji Sampson at a barbecue. She was drawn to James by his green eyes and kindness. His nonjudgmental and easygoing demeanor made him popular among his large group of friends.
James had a way of making her laugh. While out shopping with Anji, she might ask him what he thought of a shirt.
“If you like it, I love it,” James would say.
They married in 2008. Anji became the stepmother of his four children, and they also had a daughter together — Eric Pryor, Brianna Lewis, Jaylyn Jewell, Kyla Mundschenk and the late Patricia Lewis.
James and Anji enjoyed playing cards together, especially euchre with her family. James also was a car buff and restored several Chevrolet Caprice classics.
He took to the road whenever he had the opportunity, pulling 13- or 14-hour stretches on the highway, bound for New York, Texas and Arizona.
“Deep down inside, I think he knew it would not be a long life,” Anji said.
James managed his diabetes by taking insulin daily. Sometimes, it took as many as four injections to bring his blood sugar into balance.
As James’ illness progressed, his kidneys failed. He began dialysis treatments about five years ago.
James hated giving up work when he could no longer manage the physical exertion.
After traveling to a dialysis center, he eventually started treatments at home, where he would listen to music, chitchat and watch movies.
James loved action flicks such as “The Fast and the Furious” and “The Avengers.”
After his pelvis became infected in 2020, James underwent multiple surgeries and lost the ability to walk.
During a dialysis treatment last month, James remarked that he was tired of being in pain.
He never talked about God, Anji said, but he believed he would be reunited in heaven with his daughter, mother and grandmother.
James’ greatest concern was that his family was taken care of after he died. He asked Anji to complete nursing school and encouraged his children to pursue their goals.
A few days before his death, James enjoyed a large barbecue with his family.
“He sat in the yard with us and enjoyed the sun,” Joyce said. “You could tell he was happy and content with the decision he had made. … Nobody has understood the pain that this man has gone through.”