Police said one woman was injured Tuesday when a vehicle backed out of a driveway and caused a crash in Dubuque.
Shena S. Fritsch, 38, of Sycamore, Ill., was taken by ambulance to MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center for treatment of head and neck pain, according to a police report.
The crash occurred at about 2:40 p.m. Tuesday on Montrose Terrace. The report states that Barbara L. Hanson, 71, of Dubuque, was southbound on Montrose as Fritsch was backing out of a private driveway. Fritsch’s vehicle collided with Hanson’s vehicle.
Fritsch was cited with failure to provide proof of financial liability and unsafe entry onto a roadway.