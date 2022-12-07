Current and incoming members of the Dubuque County Board of Supervisors said this week that more discussion will be needed before deciding how to replace the outgoing county recorder.
Recorder John Murphy announced in an online post Sunday that he would be resigning his position, to which he was reelected last month, to be the CEO of the Davenport-based Community Action of Eastern Iowa. As of Tuesday, he had not yet formally filed his notice of resignation, nor did he respond to requests for additional comment Sunday or Monday.
Dubuque County Auditor Kevin Dragotto will assume the recorder’s duties upon Murphy’s resignation until the supervisors appoint a replacement, per Iowa code. Should supervisors decide to appoint someone, they are required to publish a notice in the county’s newspapers of record. They then could appoint someone from of a field of applicants, a current office employee or another individual.
Dragotto said Monday that most of the time, boards of supervisors appoint someone from within the office.
“Moving someone up who already works there is generally the best path, especially if you have someone who has worked there a long time, is registered no party and does not intend to run,” he said.
Murphy’s announcement comes a month before the composition of the Dubuque County Board of Supervisors is set to change. Republican Supervisor-elect Wayne Kenniker will take office Jan. 2, replacing Democrat Jay Wickham, after the latter lost a reelection bid in November.
Supervisor Harley Pothoff said the board is held back from starting the appointment process by Murphy not having filed his notice of resignation.
“We haven’t discussed it in a meeting because we can’t appoint until the office is vacated, so it is all dependent on how fast we get this,” he said.
Dragotto said Monday that he expects the formal notice this week or next week.
Kenniker said he is reserving any opinion or planning until he takes office.
“Until January, I won’t be a supervisor, but I’m sure there will be some discussions and that I will at least be informed of,” he said. “I haven’t really formed an opinion because I’m not sure that I will need to.”
Wickham did not respond to requests for comment Monday or Tuesday.
Supervisor Ann McDonough said she would prefer to appoint from within the recorder’s office.
“There’s a qualified candidate, as I understand, who has worked in the office for 20 years,” she said. “I’d like the person we designate or appoint to be someone with true experience.”
Pothoff, though, said it was worth considering Keith Lucy, the independent candidate who lost to Murphy in the November election and who said Sunday he still is interested in the position.
“I would think there will be discussion on that aspect. Would it be appropriate to appoint him?” Pothoff said. “You can’t say he doesn’t have the experience, since if he won, he would have had to learn on the job.”
Voters also could petition the county for a special election to replace Murphy but would need 9,000 signatures to do so.
