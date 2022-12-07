Current and incoming members of the Dubuque County Board of Supervisors said this week that more discussion will be needed before deciding how to replace the outgoing county recorder.

Recorder John Murphy announced in an online post Sunday that he would be resigning his position, to which he was reelected last month, to be the CEO of the Davenport-based Community Action of Eastern Iowa. As of Tuesday, he had not yet formally filed his notice of resignation, nor did he respond to requests for additional comment Sunday or Monday.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.