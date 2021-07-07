After concluding a game of chess on a recent Monday night, Earl Zismer and Ben Darr examined the board closely.
“We don’t care who wins — it’s about what was the best move,” said Zismer, a longtime member of Dubuque Chess Club.
The club, which has been in operation since 1858, recently resumed meetings after a yearlong hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic and is welcoming new players. The group previously met at Carnegie-Stout Public Library but now meets at St. John’s Episcopal Church’s Parish House, 1458 Locust St., from 6 to 9 p.m. Mondays.
Darr is the club’s new director, taking over the role from Zismer, and has been part of the club since he moved to Dubuque in 2012. He described chess as “a search for a certain truth.”
“It’s a very beautiful game. It’s very geometric and aesthetically pleasing … and it rewards you for patience and clear thinking,” he said. “But mostly, it’s just fun. It’s just a fun game, and it’s interesting, and it’s dramatic.”
Darr said recent meetings of Dubuque Chess Club have included both old and new members, including several children, a trend he hopes will continue.
“I really want to get chess going for the next generation here in town,” he said.
A short time after his game with Zismer, Darr sat across the board from Anthony Gerrard, 8, who came to the meeting with his mother, Tracey Gerrard.
Tracey, of Dubuque, said she and her son attended their first club meeting on June 21, and Anthony is already a committed member.
“He’s very much into it,” Tracey said. “We postpone bedtime in order to come here on Mondays.”
Anthony plays chess with his father at home. He said he enjoys “the different strategies (and) taking all the pieces.”
Tracey said Anthony already improved his technique after two evenings at the Dubuque club.
“He needed more exposure to people who play well,” she said.
Darr replied, “There’s as much teaching here as there is playing,” as he demonstrated a back-rank checkmate for the young player.
After Darr put Anthony in checkmate, the two shook hands.
“Good game,” Darr said. “It’s always a good game if you learn something from it.”
The pair began a second game. Anthony knelt on his chair and drummed his fingers on the table as he considered his next move.
“Good, but watch out — you have to pay attention to what my moves do, too,” Darr reminded him, taking one of Anthony’s pieces.
The game ended in another checkmate from Darr, but Anthony was undaunted.
“Mom, looks like you’re the black (pieces),” he said with a grin, resetting the board for another game.
Darr encouraged anyone interested in learning more about the club or the game of chess to contact him at bjdarr@hotmail.com or attend a club meeting. No prior experience is necessary, and all ages are welcome.