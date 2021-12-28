Local attorneys hope to see juvenile services discussed and improved in a new statewide push to review the juvenile justice system.
Iowa Supreme Court justices recently issued an order establishing a juvenile justice system task force, which will take a holistic look at the system and make recommendations for changes. A full report from the task force tentatively is planned to be published in November.
Assistant Dubuque County Attorney Joshua Vander Ploeg, who primarily works in juvenile courts, was assigned to the task force. He said that it will first convene on Jan. 26.
“I think it’s been a long time since we took a look at (the juvenile justice system),” he said. “I don’t know if it’s ever been done in my career, and I’ve been doing this for 15 years.”
County Attorney C.J. May III also noted that this task force comes at a time when his office has been dealing with more cases involving minors and violent crime.
Several cases this year involving 16- and 17-year-old offenders either have been waived to adult court or automatically filed in adult court based on the seriousness of the offense.
“Incidents with youthful offenders have been greater, and we do scratch our heads about that,” May said.
Vander Ploeg also noted the increases in more serious offenses being committed by minors in the past few years, a trend he said he wishes there was a clear reason for.
“It’s concerning, especially when an incident involves a dangerous firearm or any kind of weapon,” he said.
One of the top issues that Vander Ploeg said he would like to see examined is the capacity of residential treatment facilities.
“A lot of these facilities have been closing,” he said. “It’s getting harder to find beds that meet a juvenile’s needs.”
Vander Ploeg added that both juvenile delinquents and children going through Child in Need of Assistance cases might have to go to the same residential facility following court proceedings, and he would like to see a separate space for delinquents.
Vander Ploeg added that he thinks fewer beds are available for female juveniles at residential facilities, and no facility for girls exists like the state training school in Eldora, Iowa.
“I think female delinquents are underserved,” he said.
Jackson County Attorney Sara Davenport also said a lack of residential treatment facility beds is an issue in the juvenile system, especially for children with mental health or substance abuse needs.
“Unfortunately, our kids are dealing with these things just like adults are, and a lack of providers really hurts,” she said.
She added that in her 13-year career, she has seen a decrease in available services, which is detrimental to children in need.
“It seems that every year more services are cut and funding is cut, and that’s really a challenge,” Davenport said. “Theoretically, the goal of juvenile court is not to punish but to rehabilitate and to change thinking, as we all know juvenile brains are not fully developed.”
Vander Ploeg said he believes that more community resources are needed to better serve children in the juvenile system, especially ones in Child in Need of Assistance cases that deal with the question of separating families.
These services not only include mental health and substance abuse services, he noted, but also housing, food and transportation assistance.
“We don’t want to take kids away from their families,” he said. “Our goal is always to keep the child at home, and if not that, then how we can reunify families? That requires community services to meet needs.”