DYERSVILLE, Iowa — The ailing bridge spanning Bear Creek is one step closer to full rehabilitation after Dyersville City Council members recently approved an engineering contract with WHKS & Co.
To reduce costs, the contract is structured to bill the city by the hour, rather than in one lump sum. By going this route, the city will be able to utilize the expertise of Public Works Director John Wandsnider, who can pick up some of the engineering tasks to help keep costs down.
In total, the contract will not exceed $43,300, including expenses.
With the current timeline, the city hopes the project will get underway during the coming construction season.
As for what impact the full rehabilitation of the First Avenue West bridge will have on traffic is yet to be seen. City Administrator Mick Michel said those decisions will need to be made by the engineers and, at this point, he wasn’t sure if a short-term closure or traffic reroute will be necessary.
The proposed work should extend the life of the bridge, which is falling into disrepair, by another 40 years. With engineering included, the council has budgeted about $575,000 for the project.
In order to foot that bill, council members also took action on a general obligation bond, totaling $2,625,000.
That sum of money will cover the bridge construction, the $1 million pledge that the council has made toward the permanent stadium at the Field of Dreams, acquiring a ladder truck for the fire department, installing several new pumps at the wastewater treatment plant and reimbursing expenses that the city incurred last year when it had to replace two pumps within the water tower systems.
The council held a public hearing on the matter, which drew no comments. With this most recent action, the bond now will go out for sale.
