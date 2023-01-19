DYERSVILLE, Iowa — The ailing bridge spanning Bear Creek is one step closer to full rehabilitation after Dyersville City Council members recently approved an engineering contract with WHKS & Co.

To reduce costs, the contract is structured to bill the city by the hour, rather than in one lump sum. By going this route, the city will be able to utilize the expertise of Public Works Director John Wandsnider, who can pick up some of the engineering tasks to help keep costs down.

