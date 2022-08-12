DYERSVILLE, Iowa — Even though it was his second time attending a Major League Baseball game at the Field of Dreams in Dyersville, Dubuque resident Peter Genz felt the same excitement as he did the year before.
Sitting under a pavilion Thursday afternoon, Genz watched as people adorned in Chicago Cubs and Cincinnati Reds attire walked through Westside Park in Dyersville.
The park was awash with the sounds of music and laughter and smells of fried chicken, tacos and barbecue. People ordered meals out of food trucks lining the road. Children screamed excitedly as they pitched a baseball and watched a monitor that showed them how fast it flew.
All of this was familiar to Genz. He and his father attended the first Major League Baseball game at the Field of Dreams a year ago and saw similar sights — only that time the jerseys were for the New York Yankees and Chicago White Sox.
This time, though, Genz was getting ready to see the Cubs — his team — and his mom, Janet, was there to see it with him.
“It’s such an amazing experience, so I’m glad that she’s here,” Genz said. “I’ve been to 10 different baseball parks throughout the country, and this is the best.”
Genz was among the numerous baseball fans in Dyersville on Thursday ahead of the MLB game between the Cubs and the Reds at the Field of Dreams. Around town, fans in jerseys and baseball caps walked the streets, shopped at stores and participated in games and activities set up as part of Beyond the Game, all waiting for the first pitch.
Jeff Totten and his son, Ryan, drove eight hours from Cincinnati to Dyersville to watch the Reds. On Thursday, they made sure to explore as much of Dyersville as they could. Ryan snagged tickets for the game as an early birthday present for his father, who turns 60 this year, a thank-you for the man who introduced him to baseball.
“He taught me the game and coached me when I was playing,” Ryan said. “It’s been a really special experience for us.”
The festivities surrounding the MLB game also drew local residents. Ted Kruse, of Dyersville, stood outside St. Francis Xavier Elementary with his son 6-year-old son, Micah, to meet former Cubs player Ben Zobrist during the Fan Fest event.
Ted brought a Zobrist jersey he was gifted after the Cubs won the World Series in 2016 in hopes of getting it signed. His son brought a Zobrist baseball card.
Though Kruse didn’t secure tickets for the game, he was glad to see the excitement surrounding it flood into his community.
“I’m a huge baseball fan, so it’s just great to see all of this in Dyersville,” Ted said. “The whole town really comes to life.”
