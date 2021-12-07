A Dubuque man who police said reported a robbery when a woman he agreed to meet for paid sex fled with his money now faces a prostitution charge.
Thomas R. Specht, 40, of 601 Garfield Ave., recently was arrested on the warrant charging prostitution-purchasing services.
Court documents state that police responded to the 2700 block of Washington Street at about 3:30 p.m. Feb. 21, 2020, after a robbery was reported.
Police said Specht reported that he agreed to meet a woman that he made contact with through an “adult services” website, then exchanged a series of text messages in which they negotiated a price for sex. He said that when he arrived in the area, a woman and a man walked up to him, pushed him against his vehicle, grabbed his wallet out of his pocket and took $80 before fleeing into a nearby residence.
Documents state that Sara E. Wells, 30, who then lived on Ellis Street, admitted to going to the area to meet up with Specht and taking him into a residence, then he gave her $80. She told police that she asked what he wanted for the money, and when he said sex, she refused and also refused to give him back his money before kicking him out of the residence.
Wells was arrested in December 2020 on a prostitution charge. Wells posted bail and was released from jail. Wells subsequently was charged in May with failure to appear in court on the charge and an unrelated charge of fraudulent use of a credit card. She has not been located since.
The arrest warrant for Specht also was issued in December 2020.